Korean professor named to UN body assessing AI's impact on humanity

A Korean expert has been selected as a member of a new UN body on AI tasked with assessing various aspects of AI and its impact on human lives, the Foreign Ministry said Friday.Kim Ju-ho, a professor at KAIST's School of Computing, was among the 40 experts selected to the Independent International Scientific Panel on AI, the ministry said.Kim is known for his expertise in human-computer interaction and human-AI interaction research.The panel was established under a UN resolution adopted in August last year. It has been mandated to assess the opportunities, risks and impacts of AI in the nonmilitary domain and to produce an annual report to be presented at the UN dialogue on AI governance.Yonhap