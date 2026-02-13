스타의 1인기획사, 자립의 발판인가 탈세 통로인가
Published: 13 Feb. 2026, 07:00
- KIM JI-YE
지난 2022년 12월 22일 배우 겸 가수 차은우가 서울 여의도 콘래드 서울에서 열린 기자간담회에 참석하고 있다. [연합뉴스]
Do independent agencies help stars strike out on their own — or just skip out on taxes?
스타들의 1인 기획사, 자립의 발판인가 탈세 통로인가
Korea JoongAng Daily 11면 기사
Thursday, February 5, 2026
As the investigation into alleged tax evasion by singer-actor Cha Eun-woo unfolds, questions are swirling over not only the staggering amount — reported to be in the neighborhood of 20 billion won ($14 million) — but also for how long it went unnoticed.
investigation: 수사, 조사
allege: 혐의를 제기하다, 혐의를 주장하다
tax evasion: 탈세
staggering: (너무 엄청나서) 충격적인, 믿기 어려운
가수 겸 배우 차은우의 탈세 의혹에 대한 수사가 진행될수록 약 200억원(1400만 달러) 규모로 알려진 천문학적 액수뿐 아니라 이 같은 사실이 왜 이토록 오랫동안 드러나지 않았는지를 둘러싼 의문도 커지고 있다.
At the center of the case is an independent agency, known in Korean as a “one-person agency," that Cha established under his mother’s name. The setup reportedly allowed the star to significantly reduce his tax burden. Cha, however, is only the latest in a string of celebrities to face legal scrutiny involving such agencies.
at the center of: ~ 의 중심에는
setup: 구조, 조직
사건 중심에는 차은우가 모친 명의로 설립한 독립 기획사, 일명 ‘1인 기획사’가 있다. 그는 이 같은 구조를 통해 세금 부담을 상당 부분 줄일 수 있었던 것으로 전해진다. 그러나 차은우는 이러한 형태의 기획사 때문에 법적 논란에 휩싸인 수많은 연예인 중 한 명에 불과하다.
Other stars, including actors Lee Ha-nee and Yoo Yeon-seok, were also embroiled in tax controversies last year after the National Tax Service (NTS) accused them of evading taxes. Both denied any intent to avoid taxes and paid the full amount as calculated under a re-assessment audit.
embroiled in: ~에 휩쓸린
National Tax Service: 국세청
intent: 의도
audit: 회계 감사
지난해에도 배우 이하늬와 유연석 등 여러 연예인들이 국세청으로부터 탈세 혐의를 받으며 세금 논란에 휩싸였다. 두 사람 모두 고의적 탈세 의도는 없었다고 부인했으며, 재조사를 통해 산출된 세액 전액을 납부했다.
In recent months, separate controversies regarding independent agencies have also surfaced, with stars failing to properly register their private entities. Comedian Park Na-rae, for example, was recently reported for failing to register an independent agency. Rapper CL from girl group 2NE1 was referred to prosecutors on charges of operating an unregistered agency for five years. The CEO of Gang Dong-won’s agency was also sent to prosecutors on similar charges, though the actor himself was cleared after police determined he had not been involved in the agency’s management. Most recently, singer Lee Hi reportedly operated an unregistered independent agency for five years.
surface: 수면으로 올라오다. 나타나다
register: 등록하다, 신청하다
referred to prosecutors: 검찰에 송치되다
on charges of: ~혐의로
최근 몇 달 사이 기획사와 관련된 다른 종류의 논란도 잇따랐다. 일부 연예인들이 개인 법인을 등록하지 않은 사실이 드러난 것이다. 예를 들어 코미디언 박나래는 1인 기획사를 등록하지 않은 혐의로 신고됐다. 2NE1 출신 래퍼 CL은 5년간 미등록 기획사를 운영한 혐의로 검찰에 송치됐다. 배우 강동원의 소속사 대표 역시 유사한 혐의로 검찰에 넘겨졌다. 하지만 경찰 조사에서 강동원이 소속사 운영에 관여하지 않은 것으로 드러나 배우 본인에 대해서는 무혐의 처분을 내렸다. 가장 최근에는 가수 이하이가 5년간 미등록 기획사를 운영한 것으로 전해졌다.
Under the Popular Culture and Arts Industry Development Act, anyone operating an entertainment management agency is required to register as a popular culture and arts planning business. When violated, the person may face penalties of up to two years in prison or fines of up to 20 million won.
violated: 위반하다
face penalties: 처벌을 받다
fines: 벌금
대중문화예술산업발전법에 따르면 연예기획업을 영위하는 자는 대중문화예술기획업으로 등록해야 한다. 이를 위반할 경우 2년 이하의 징역 또는 2000만원 이하의 벌금에 처해질 수 있다.
Despite mounting controversies and growing criticism of independent agencies for tax loopholes, an increasing number of celebrities have continued to venture out on their own. Why are so many stars choosing the independent path — and how did it become the center of legal controversies?
mounting: 증가하는
loopholes: (계약서 등의) 구멍, 오류
1인 기획사를 둘러싼 논란이 잇따르고 세금 회피 수단으로 악용될 수 있다는 비판이 커지고 있지만, 독립을 선택하는 연예인들은 오히려 늘어나는 추세다. 왜 이토록 많은 스타들이 독립의 길을 택하고 있고 언제부터 이런 선택이 법적 논란의 중심에 서게 된 것일까.
What is an independent agency?
An independent agency, as the term suggests, is a corporate entity set up for a single artist or celebrity. This does not necessarily mean that the star manages it entirely on their own, as these agencies often employ staff who handle day-to-day operations.
corporate entity: 법인
handle: 처리하다, 관리하다
day-to-day operations: 일상적인 업무, 통상적인 업무 전반
1인 기획사란 무엇인가
1인 기획사는 말 그대로 특정 아티스트나 연예인 한 사람을 위해 설립된 법인이다. 다만 그렇다고 연예인이 모든 운영을 직접 맡는다는 뜻은 아니다. 실제로 직원을 두고 일상적인 업무와 실무를 담당하도록 하는 경우가 많다.
Though it has been significantly noticeable nowadays, the concept itself is not entirely new. It began emerging in the 2000s, with actor Bae Yong-joon, one of the original stars of the Korean Wave who rose to fame through “Winter Sonata” (2002), founding BOF Entertainment. The company later grew and was renamed Keyeast, which has become one of the largest agencies for actors in Korea.
concept: 개념
emerging: 부상하는, 새롭게 떠오르는
최근 들어 두드러지게 주목받고 있지만, 이 같은 개념이 완전히 새로운 것은 아니다. 1인 기획사는 2000년대 들어 본격적으로 등장하기 시작했으며, 드라마 ‘겨울연가’(2002)로 한류 열풍을 이끈 배우 배용준이 BOF엔터테인먼트를 세운 사례가 대표적이다. 이 업체는 성장해 이후 키이스트로 사명을 변경했고, 현재는 국내 최대 배우 소속사 가운데 하나로 자리 잡았다.
