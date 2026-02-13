Lee Gi Kwang bucks the competition as Picnic's Year of the Red Horse artist
Published: 13 Feb. 2026, 07:00
- YOON SEUNG-JIN
Boy band Highlight member Lee Gi-kwang has been selected as the K-pop artist born in the Year of the Horse who will “highlight” 2026, according to a poll by K-pop voting platform Picnic.
2026 is the Year of the Red Horse under the Chinese zodiac.
In the survey, which ran from Jan. 16 through Jan. 30, Lee received 7,808 votes, edging out BTOB’s Seo Eun-kwang, who earned 7,109 votes, and 2PM’s Hwang Chan-sung who received 6,730 votes.
According to the platform, Lee’s selection reflects not only his popularity but also fans’ interest in his consistency and “horse-like” energy.
Lee appeared in MBN’s show “Run to Live” (2025– ), season two, where he showcased his passion for running and exercise. The program features celebrities training for and challenging themselves in a marathon.
In collaboration with the Korea JoongAng Daily, Picnic hosts weekly polls on a wide range of topics related to K-pop artists.
