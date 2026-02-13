 Lee Gi Kwang bucks the competition as Picnic's Year of the Red Horse artist
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Lee Gi Kwang bucks the competition as Picnic's Year of the Red Horse artist

Published: 13 Feb. 2026, 07:00
Winning fan art celebrating Lee Gi-kwang's selection as the K-pop artist born in the Year of the Horse who will highlight 2026. [PICNIC]

Winning fan art celebrating Lee Gi-kwang's selection as the K-pop artist born in the Year of the Horse who will highlight 2026. [PICNIC]

 
Boy band Highlight member Lee Gi-kwang has been selected as the K-pop artist born in the Year of the Horse who will “highlight” 2026, according to a poll by K-pop voting platform Picnic.
 
2026 is the Year of the Red Horse under the Chinese zodiac.
 
In the survey, which ran from Jan. 16 through Jan. 30, Lee received 7,808 votes, edging out BTOB’s Seo Eun-kwang, who earned 7,109 votes, and 2PM’s Hwang Chan-sung who received 6,730 votes.
 

Related Article

 
According to the platform, Lee’s selection reflects not only his popularity but also fans’ interest in his consistency and “horse-like” energy.
 
Lee appeared in MBN’s show “Run to Live” (2025– ), season two, where he showcased his passion for running and exercise. The program features celebrities training for and challenging themselves in a marathon.
 
In collaboration with the Korea JoongAng Daily, Picnic hosts weekly polls on a wide range of topics related to K-pop artists.
 

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Lee Gi-kwang Highlight BTOB

More in K-pop

Lee Gi Kwang bucks the competition as Picnic's Year of the Red Horse artist

Korea plans large-scale K-pop festival by end of 2027

TWS’s first VR concert film will open on March 4

ZeroBaseOne drops four members to continue as quintet

Perpetuator of 'spy' rumor about IU handed 5 million won fine

Related Stories

'Predator'

Highlight's Lee Gi-kwang to make film debut in 'I Kill U'

Lee Gi-kwang from Highlight to release solo album 'Predator'

[CELEB] Boy band Highlight continues to shine

K-pop boy band Highlight to release 'After Sunset' mini-album next month
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)