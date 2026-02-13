 Actors Lee Seung-gi, Lee Da-in expecting second child
Published: 13 Feb. 2026, 14:10
Actor Lee Seung-gi, left, and actor Lee Da-in [NEWS1]

 
Actors Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in are expecting their second child.
 
"Lee Seung-gi's wife Lee Da-in is five months pregnant," Lee Seung-gi's agency Big Planet Made said on Friday. "She is focusing on prenatal care with her health and safety as the top priority." 
 

The pair married in April 2023 and welcomed their first daughter the following year. 
 
Lee Seung-gi began his career as a singer in 2004 with his debut album “The Dream of a Moth,” led by the title track “Because You’re My Woman.” He released his latest single, “By Your Side,” in 2025 and served as the host of JTBC’s singing competition television program “Sing Again 4” (2025).
 
Lee Da-in has starred in the television drama series, including KBS's “My Golden Life” (2017) and MBC’s “My Dearest” (2023).


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
