 Nicolas Cage's ‘Spider-Noir’ TV series to premier in May
Published: 13 Feb. 2026, 15:35
Nicolas Cage arrives for the the North American premiere of ″The Surfer″ at the Zach Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas, on March 10, 2025. [AP/YONHAP]

Nicolas Cage will appear in his first leading role in a TV series when “Spider-Noir” premieres in May, according to Sony and Prime Video.
 
The series is a reinterpretation of the superhero Spider-Man set in New York City during the Great Depression, and will premiere on May 27.
 

In the teaser trailer released Thursday, Cage is seen using his web-slinging skills while playing Ben Reilly, a private investigator who confronts his past after a personal tragedy.
 
Other cast members include Lamorne Morris from the show "New Girl" and Li Jun Li from the Oscar-nominated film "Sinners."
 
Viewers will be able to watch "Spider-Noir” in two ways, in “authentic black & white” and “true hue full color” depending on their preference.
 
Sony previously introduced an animated version of the Spider-Noir character, which Cage voiced, in the 2018 Oscar-winning film "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," which explores numerous Spider-people from different universes.
 
“Spider-Noir” is the first live-action series from the Spider-Verse and gives Amazon its own piece of the Marvel pie.
 
In a January deal, Netflix and Sony Pictures Entertainment reached a new agreement that would bring films such as “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse" to the streaming giant's customers worldwide after they play in cinemas.
 
Under the multiyear agreement, Netflix becomes the exclusive streaming destination of Sony Pictures' films following their theatrical runs and video-on-demand releases for the first 18 months, after which they will go to Disney.
 
 

 

Nicolas Cage's 'Spider-Noir' TV series to premier in May

