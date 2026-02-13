 Navy anticipates new 8,200-ton Aegis destroyer delivery by 2027
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Defense

print dictionary print

Navy anticipates new 8,200-ton Aegis destroyer delivery by 2027

Published: 13 Feb. 2026, 14:07 Updated: 13 Feb. 2026, 14:14
The ROKS Daeho Kim Jong-seo, South Korea's third 8,200-ton Aegis destroyer is seen in this photo, provided by the Navy, on Feb. 13. [YONHAP]

The ROKS Daeho Kim Jong-seo, South Korea's third 8,200-ton Aegis destroyer is seen in this photo, provided by the Navy, on Feb. 13. [YONHAP]

 
The Navy seeks to receive its third 8,200-ton Aegis destroyer by the end of next year, the armed service said Friday, in a move expected to strengthen the military's air defense capabilities when deployed.
 
The destroyer, named after Joseon-era Gen. Kim Jong-seo (1383-1453), is the third and final batch of the 8,200-ton Aegis destroyer fleet that Seoul aims to acquire under the Gwanggaeto-III Batch-II project. The Navy commissioned the first 8,200-ton Jeongjo the Great destroyer in December 2024.
 

Related Article

 
The 170-meter-long and 21-meter-wide ROKS Daeho Kim Jong-seo is equipped with advanced stealth features and enhanced detection and interception capabilities against ballistic missiles. It is also expected to be capable of intercepting incoming ballistic missiles.
 
The Navy said it named the new destroyer after the general, given his contribution to expanding territory and stabilizing border areas. His nickname "Daeho," which means big tiger in Korean, was also included in consideration of the ship's powerful combat capabilities and the country's will for a self-reliant defense.
 
When the warship is deployed, the Navy is expected to operate six Aegis destroyers. It plans to acquire six more homegrown Aegis destroyers through the next-generation Korean destroyer KDDX project.
 

Yonhap
tags Korea navy Aegis destroyer military defense

More in Defense

Navy chief excluded from duty over alleged martial law involvement

Navy anticipates new 8,200-ton Aegis destroyer delivery by 2027

Former drone commander removed from office over martial law involvement

Defense Ministry identifies some 180 personnel as involved in martial law bid

Colby recalls 'excellent' talks with Seoul officials on alliance modernization, collective defense

Related Stories

Korean Navy commissions Aegis destroyer with advanced missile interception capabilities

New 8,200-ton Aegis destroyer delivered to Navy

Navy holds 1st fleet-level maneuver drills marking 80th founding anniversary

Korea, U.S. Navy chiefs to discuss cooperation in shipbuilding, MRO

HD Hyundai Heavy starts work on second KDX-III Batch II destroyer
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)