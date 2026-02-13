Navy anticipates new 8,200-ton Aegis destroyer delivery by 2027

The Navy seeks to receive its third 8,200-ton Aegis destroyer by the end of next year, the armed service said Friday, in a move expected to strengthen the military's air defense capabilities when deployed.The destroyer, named after Joseon-era Gen. Kim Jong-seo (1383-1453), is the third and final batch of the 8,200-ton Aegis destroyer fleet that Seoul aims to acquire under the Gwanggaeto-III Batch-II project. The Navy commissioned the first 8,200-ton Jeongjo the Great destroyer in December 2024.The 170-meter-long and 21-meter-wide ROKS Daeho Kim Jong-seo is equipped with advanced stealth features and enhanced detection and interception capabilities against ballistic missiles. It is also expected to be capable of intercepting incoming ballistic missiles.The Navy said it named the new destroyer after the general, given his contribution to expanding territory and stabilizing border areas. His nickname "Daeho," which means big tiger in Korean, was also included in consideration of the ship's powerful combat capabilities and the country's will for a self-reliant defense.When the warship is deployed, the Navy is expected to operate six Aegis destroyers. It plans to acquire six more homegrown Aegis destroyers through the next-generation Korean destroyer KDDX project.Yonhap