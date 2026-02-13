 Navy chief excluded from duty over alleged martial law involvement
Navy chief excluded from duty over alleged martial law involvement

Published: 13 Feb. 2026, 14:22
Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Kang Dong-gil is seen in this undated file photo. [YONHAP]

The defense ministry said Friday it has excluded Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Kang Dong-gil from duty over his alleged involvement in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched martial law bid in late 2024.
 
The move came a day after the ministry took a similar action against Ground Operations Commander Gen. Joo Sung-un over suspicions of martial law involvement, marking the second such suspension of a four-star general appointed under President Lee Jae Myung's administration.
 

"The defense ministry excluded the chief of naval operations as of Friday as allegations in relation to the insurrection case have been identified," ministry spokesperson Chung Binna said in a briefing.
 
Kang, who served as chief of the directorate of military support at the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the time of the martial law imposition, was among the seven top-brass officers appointed as four-star generals in September last year.
 
The deputy chief of the Navy will serve as acting Navy chief following Friday's decision, the ministry said, adding disciplinary action will be considered for Kang.
 
On Thursday, the ministry said it has identified around 180 personnel as having been involved in the martial law imposition following a monthslong probe into about 860 general-level and field-grade officers.
 
It also concluded that some 1,600 personnel across the military affiliated with the Army, counterintelligence command, special operations command and Defense Intelligence Command were found to have been mobilized on the night of the martial law imposition.
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Defense ministry navy martial law

