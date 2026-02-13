 Gov't urges public to help prevent wildfires during Lunar New Year holiday
Published: 13 Feb. 2026, 17:48
Firefighters work to contain a wildfire in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Feb. 8. [GYEONGBUK FIRE SERVICE HEADQUARTERS]

The government on Friday called on the public to participate in wildfire prevention measures during the Seollal Lunar New Year holiday, citing extensive damage from fires across the country so far this year.
 
The interior ministry, along with six other government agencies, issued the call in a joint statement, noting growing concerns about wildfires due to continued dry weather.
 

As of Tuesday, the country reported 89 wildfires this year, which burned 247 hectares of land in total, about 16 times the area impacted by wildfires over the same period the previous year.
 
The government called for participation in wildfire prevention measures, noting that 73 percent of wildfires over the past decade were caused by individual negligence.
 
It called on the public not to carry flammable materials or lighters while hiking or entering forests during the Lunar New Year holiday period, set to run through Wednesday, and to refrain from activities that could lead to fires.
 

Yonhap
