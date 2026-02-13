Late night apartment fire in Busan leaves brother, sister in their 70s dead
Published: 13 Feb. 2026, 14:12
A late-night fire at an apartment in Busan’s Haeundae District left a brother and sister in their 70s dead.
A fire broke out at 3:43 a.m. Friday at an apartment in Haeundae District, Busan, according to the Busan Metropolitan Fire and Disaster Headquarters. A security guard heard the fire alarm and confirmed the blaze before reporting it to the police and emergency authorities.
The fire is believed to have started in a room near the entrance. The two residents — siblings in their 70s — were found unconscious inside the home and were taken to a hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.
The fire was extinguished in about 40 minutes. More than 100 residents were evacuated, and six people inhaled smoke. The apartment building, constructed in the 1980s, did not have sprinklers. When firefighters arrived, some residents were attempting to put out the blaze using fire hydrants installed in the building.
“Only the two siblings lived in the unit,” said a spokesperson at the Haeundae Police Precinct. “Arson appears unlikely. A joint inspection with fire authorities is planned to determine the exact cause of the fire.”
BY KIM MIN-JU
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
