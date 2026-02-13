 President Lee thanks Samsung, LG, Hanwha for 'win-win' management moves
Published: 13 Feb. 2026, 17:52
President Lee Jae Myung posts on X on Feb. 13 praising Samsung and LG’s efforts to build a win-win partnership. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

President Lee Jae Myung expressed gratitude for what he called "win-win" management moves by major Korean conglomerates such as Samsung, LG and Hanwha, stressing the importance of building a healthy industrial ecosystem.
 
Lee shared news that Samsung and LG had decided to pay partner firms early for delivered goods ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays in a post on the social media platform X on Friday. 
 

“Thank you to Samsung and LG for working to foster a win-win ecosystem in the economy, industry and corporate sector,” Lee wrote. “If the grass is healthy and the rabbits survive, the tiger can survive, too.” 
 
Lee added that he hoped the country could “join hands" to turn this difficult crisis at home and abroad into an opportunity, wishing the public a happy Lunar New Year holiday.  
 
Industry sources said Samsung, with 12 affiliates including Samsung Electronics, made early payments totaling about 730 billion won ($505 million) to subcontractors. LG, through eight affiliates, plans to pay about 600 billion won up to two weeks earlier than scheduled.  
 
President Lee Jae Myung posts on X on Feb. 13 praising Hanwha Aerospace’s win-win cooperation declaration ceremony. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Lee also shared news of Hanwha Aerospace’s win-win cooperation declaration ceremony and praised what he described as changes at Hanwha Group. 
 
“Hanwha Group’s practice of advanced industrial culture is worth emulating, from withdrawing strike-related damage claims and providing equal pay for subcontractor workers to pursuing win-win cooperation among affiliated companies,” Lee wrote.
 
“Sustained growth and development are only possible in a vibrant, win-win industrial ecosystem,” Lee added, saying it was encouraging to see “seeds” being planted for continued and mutually beneficial development in Korea’s economy and industry.
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KO SEUNG-PYO [[email protected]]
