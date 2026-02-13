Two injured in four-truck collision on Hapcheon County highway
Published: 13 Feb. 2026, 13:10
One driver was found unresponsive and another suffered minor injuries after four trucks collided on a highway in Hapcheon County, South Gyeongsang, early Friday, authorities said.
The crash occurred at around 5:10 a.m. on a road in Daeyang-myeon heading toward Jinju, South Gyeongsang, according to police and fire officials.
Emergency responders transported one man, who was unresponsive at the scene, and another man with minor injuries to a hospital for treatment. Both were driving trucks involved in the collision.
Authorities restricted traffic in the area as crews cleared the wreckage, leading to congestion during the morning commute.
Hapcheon County sent a safety alert at around 5:55 a.m., saying, “Due to an accident, the Jinju-bound lanes of National Route 33 are blocked. Please use alternate routes and drive safely.”
Police will investigate the cause of the crash and assess the extent of the damage once they complete work at the scene.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE
