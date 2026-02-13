In observance of Serbian Statehood Day and Korean relations

Each year on Feb. 15, Serbia celebrates Sretenje — its Statehood Day — a moment that resonates deeply in our national consciousness. This date commemorates the beginning of the First Serbian Uprising in 1804, a seminal event that set Serbia on the path from centuries of Ottoman rule toward autonomy in 1817, full independence in 1878 and the adoption of its first modern constitution, the Sretenjski Ustav, in 1835. Sretenje is not only a celebration of historic milestones but a tribute to the enduring spirit of freedom and statehood that shapes who we are as a people.Against this rich backdrop of heritage, it is an honor to reflect on the longstanding diplomatic relations between the Republic of Serbia and the Republic of Korea, first established in 1989. Over more than three decades, our bilateral partnership has matured into a robust friendship rooted in mutual respect and expanding cooperation across politics, economics, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges.Economic ties have grown steadily stronger in recent years. In December 2025, Serbia and Korea held the first round of negotiations on a comprehensive economic partnership agreement, a landmark step toward deepening trade and investment relations. This agreement is expected to expand bilateral trade volumes and to generate new opportunities for Korean and Serbian businesses alike. Beyond traditional sectors, we are exploring collaboration in creative industries, including video games and digital content — fields where Korean expertise and Serbian talent can find powerful synergy.On the cultural front, the Embassy has facilitated a series of concerts by gifted young Serbian musicians in Seoul, bringing Serbian music and artistic expression closer to Korean audiences. Education remains a priority as well: We are actively supporting interuniversity cooperation, scholarship exchanges and joint research initiatives that build bridges between future leaders in both countries. These people-to-people ties enrich mutual understanding and form the foundation of friendship that lasts across generations.Looking ahead, EXPO 2027 Belgrade represents one of the most exciting milestones for Serbia and a unique opportunity for Korean organizations, companies and visitors to engage with Serbia on a global stage. Scheduled to take place from May 15 to Aug. 15, 2027, EXPO 2027 is the first specialized expo ever hosted in the western Balkans and has already attracted confirmation from over 120 countries, with expectations that participation will grow even further. The theme — “Play for Humanity: Sport and Music for All” — underscores the power of creative expression, collaboration and human connection in addressing the shared challenges of our time.EXPO 2027 is expected to welcome more than four million visitors over the course of its 93-day program, drawing business leaders, innovators, artists, athletes, students and tourists from around the world. This event will not only showcase Serbia’s cultural vibrancy and innovative spirit but also create platforms for international dialogue, partnership and investment. It presents a compelling invitation to Korean companies, academics, cultural institutions and travelers to engage with Serbia, explore new collaborations and discover a country rich in history, creativity and opportunity.Serbia’s emergence as the host of this global event reflects our nation’s confidence, hospitality and readiness to contribute meaningfully to global conversations on culture, education, sport and human development. For Korean friends considering participation — whether in exhibitions, cultural programming, business forums or tourism — Belgrade 2027 offers an unforgettable platform for engagement and discovery.As we mark Statehood Day, I wish to extend heartfelt greetings to the readers of Korean media on the occasion of the Year of the Fire Horse. May this year bring health, prosperity and success to all. I also warmly invite Koreans to visit Serbia — a country of spectacular landscapes, vibrant cities, centuries-old heritage and warm hospitality — that remains, for many, an exciting new and undiscovered destination.Whether for business, culture, education or celebration, Serbia looks forward to welcoming you with open arms.