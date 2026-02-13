Takaichi’s ‘strong Japan’ and the changes it may bring

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

During Japan’s recent House of Representatives election campaign, visits to Tokyo, Yokohama and Yokosuka offered a close look at the political mood. Conversations with university professors, students and ordinary citizens in restaurants and shops suggested a clear trend. Even before arriving in Japan, campaign footage online pointed to a decisive victory for Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.Takaichi captured voters with a confident and consistent vision. Her habit of starting work at 3 a.m. drew some criticism, but the image of personal dedication reinforced a style of charismatic leadership. Since entering politics in 1993, she has accumulated extensive campaign experience, while her background as a broadcaster has helped her deliver concise and persuasive messages.At campaign stops across the country, thousands gathered wherever Takaichi appeared. The appeal did not come from abstract ideology but from promises that addressed everyday concerns. She pledged to protect people’s livelihoods and improve conditions in health care, welfare, education and employment while safeguarding the nation’s future. These themes resonated in a country where prolonged low growth and a weak yen have pushed up import prices and heightened anxiety about living standards.Takaichi has framed these concerns within the slogan of building a “strong and prosperous Japan.” Her repeated warning that “it will be too late if we do not act now” amounted to a call for national redesign. The result was a landslide, with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party securing 316 seats. Many voters appeared to be endorsing Takaichi’s leadership itself rather than the party alone, reflecting a belief that decisive leadership is needed to break out of long stagnation.What, then, does a “strong Japan” mean in policy terms? Since the collapse of the asset bubble in the early 1990s, Japan has struggled through what is often called its “lost three decades.” Structural reforms have been attempted repeatedly. The Ryutaro Hashimoto administration in 1996 pursued administrative reform and financial liberalization. Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, who took office in 2001, promoted “reform without sacred cows,” including the disposal of bad loans and the privatization of Japan Post. While politically significant, these efforts delivered only limited momentum for long-term growth.The Shinzo Abe government, launched in 2012, introduced “Abenomics,” built on monetary easing, fiscal expansion and structural reform. The policies helped lift stock prices and improve employment, but their impact on raising Japan’s potential growth rate remained modest.Takaichi’s economic approach, sometimes described as “Sanaenomics,” follows the broad direction of Abenomics but differs in emphasis. Earlier fiscal spending often focused on public works and infrastructure as short-term stimulus. The current strategy places greater weight on state-led investment in strategic industries.The government has identified 17 priority sectors, including semiconductors, artificial intelligence, quantum technology, next-generation batteries and the integration of defense and advanced manufacturing. Large-scale public investment is expected. The aim is not simply to boost demand but to reshape industrial structure and restore competitiveness in high-value sectors where Japan has lost ground to Korea, Taiwan and China.In this sense, Japan is moving toward a national industrial strategy comparable to China’s “Made in China 2025” or the United States’ recent push to rebuild domestic manufacturing. The effort reflects a shift toward economic security and technological sovereignty as central policy goals.Changes are also likely in the security sphere. As the United States calls on allies to shoulder greater defense responsibilities, Japan is accelerating legal and institutional reforms while expanding military capabilities. For Korea, this creates a complex landscape. Cooperation with Japan is necessary, particularly in the context of regional security. At the same time, competition is likely to intensify in sectors such as semiconductors, shipbuilding and defense industries that serve both civilian and military purposes. Rising strategic tensions cannot be ruled out.The larger question ultimately comes back to Korea. If Japan, under strong leadership, succeeds in mobilizing national consensus to pursue industrial renewal, Korea must consider its own response. Korea is currently facing slowing growth and concerns over weakening industrial competitiveness, while maintaining consistent policy direction has become increasingly difficult.According to International Monetary Fund projections, Korea’s global economic ranking, which rose to ninth place in 2020, is expected to fall to around 15th this year. There is a growing concern that Japan may be entering a period of recovery while Korea risks deeper stagnation.For years, Korea has often viewed Japan as a model no longer worth following. That perception may need reconsideration. As Japan moves to redefine its industrial and security strategy, Korea may need to reassess its own priorities and strengthen its policy resolve.Closely watching the direction of Takaichi’s policies, Korea may need to prepare for renewed competition while also seeking areas of pragmatic cooperation.