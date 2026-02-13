Opposition leader misses chance to confront president directly

A planned luncheon meeting at the Blue House between President Lee Jae Myung, Democratic Party (DP) leader Jung Chung-rae and People Power Party (PPP) leader Jang Dong-hyeok was canceled after Jang announced he would not attend. The immediate trigger was the ruling party’s late-night passage of controversial bills, including a law allowing constitutional complaints against court rulings, at the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee.Even so, the decision by the main opposition leader to forgo a rare opportunity to meet the president face-to-face and raise concerns about the constitutionality of the legislation leaves room for regret. The ruling party’s push for the bills had been widely anticipated, making the meeting a chance to convey the opposition’s position and broader public concerns directly.Explaining his decision, Jang said he could not respond to what he described as “a handshake offered while a knife is hidden behind the back.” He likened the meeting to being served “a meal made of sand.” Yet leadership talks between a president and the opposition are rarely occasions for political goodwill alone. They are forums where leaders present their camps’ positions, challenge opposing arguments and seek openings for cooperation through political negotiation.The planned meeting could have come at a critical moment for the PPP. Public fatigue has been growing over what critics see as unilateral messaging from the president and legislative dominance by the ruling party. For Jang, the meeting also offered a chance to reinforce a broader political appeal while addressing concerns among his party’s hard-line supporters.Instead, after accepting recommendations from senior party figures, Jang reversed course and declined to attend. The decision reinforced criticism that his leadership has struggled to move beyond a base-oriented strategy, even while signaling a more moderate political stance.The DP’s response also drew criticism. Party officials condemned the boycott as showing “no respect for the president or the public.” However, pushing through disputed legislation just one day before the planned meeting — measures that opponents say were designed to shield the president — raised its own questions about the ruling party’s commitment to dialogue and compromise.President Lee had recently urged faster legislative action, arguing that Korea must respond quickly to changes in the international environment. But the manner and timing of the bills’ passage risk undermining the credibility of that argument by reinforcing perceptions of one-sided decision-making.The episode highlights the widening gap between calls for cooperation and the realities of partisan confrontation. For the public, expectations that the ruling and opposition parties might use the meeting to seek bipartisan solutions have once again gone unmet.