Safety must come before profits in deploying humanoids

The future is approaching faster than expected. Advanced electrified humanoids are being discussed as a solution to structural labor shortages in manufacturing, logistics and caregiving.Policy discussions are already underway. President Lee Jae Myung recently addressed labor-management tensions over humanoid deployment, saying that “the massive wheel that is coming cannot be avoided.”Even so, safety must take priority over economic gains. Introducing humanoids into high-density environments such as assembly lines requires trust in human-robot interaction.In this context, Isaac Asimov’s “Three Laws of Robotics” (1942) — protecting humans, obeying orders and preserving themselves — are often cited as a minimum framework for safety, responsibility and control. These three issues must be addressed before large-scale deployment.The first is the effectiveness of human protection. In assembly environments where falling parts and sudden worker movements are common, it remains difficult to fully ensure that physical AI systems can detect risks and respond accurately in real time.The second is the ambiguity of command compliance. Instructions such as “work quickly but safely” are contextual for humans but represent conflicting computational goals for machines. If productivity and safety clash without clear priorities, the risk of hesitation, shutdown or malfunction increases.The third issue concerns self-protection and liability. If a system halts to prevent damage, responsibility for production losses is unclear. It has yet to be determined whether manufacturers or operators should bear the costs.These challenges must be resolved first. Rather than accelerating deployment, authorities should establish safety standards and accountability frameworks in advance. Asimov’s principles must be translated into concrete engineering requirements such as sensor accuracy, response speed and reliable emergency stop systems.Labor transition measures should also accompany deployment, including retraining, job placement support and data governance rules. Innovation pushed forward simply because the technology is ready risks deepening conflict.Advanced humanoids differ fundamentally from simple service robots. The fact that they are needed does not mean they are ready for immediate use. This is especially true in the automotive industry, where humans and robots work closely together.The question facing Korean society is not when to introduce humanoids but how to control them safely. Korea must move beyond using humanoids only to improve productivity and instead build a full ecosystem spanning design, manufacturing and operation. The foundation is not technological optimism but trust — public confidence that the technology can be safely managed.