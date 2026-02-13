 Rim Jong-un no longer Olympic medal outsider, swoops in for short track bronze
Published: 13 Feb. 2026, 17:57
Rim Jong-un celebrates with the Korean national flag draped over his shoulders after securing the bronze medal in the men’s 1,000-meter short-track speed skating final at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Feb. 12. [KIM JONG-HO]

MILAN — Rim Jong-un delivered Korea its first short-track medal of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Thursday, storming to bronze in the men’s 1,000-meter with a fearless late outside pass.
 
“I told myself to believe in myself,” the 18-year-old said afterward.
 

Rim crossed the line in third place in the men’s 1,000 final at the Milano Ice Skating Arena in Italy on Thursday, securing the bronze medal and Korea’s first podium finish in short track at the Games.
 
In the mixed zone, Rim reflected on his journey.
 
“On the first day, during the mixed relay, I was overwhelmed by the Olympic atmosphere and the pressure, so I didn’t perform like myself,” he said. “Today, I told myself to believe in myself, to skate with confidence and deliver the race I do best. From the quarterfinals to the final, I skated the same race. I have no regrets. I’m very happy to come away with bronze, and at the same time, it feels like a race that will help me grow.”
 
Rim Jong-un races in the men’s 1,000-meter short-track speed skating final at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Feb. 12 at the Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan. [KIM JONG-HO]

He added that when he woke up that morning, he tried to ease the pressure.
 
“It’s my first Olympics, and I’m still young with many opportunities ahead. I decided to just trust myself and skate without regrets.”
 
After staying near the back early in the race, Rim launched a powerful sprint in the closing laps.
 
“In the preliminary rounds, I don’t think I fully trusted myself and tried to control the race from the front,” he said. “Before this race, I had just one thought: no matter who was next to me, don’t panic. If I trust myself and go to the outside, I can make it happen. My friends, coaches and parents believe in me — so how could I not believe in myself?”
 
Entering the final corner, Rim surged around the outside with a decisive lean at the line to secure third place.
 
Rim Jong-un, who won the bronze medal in the men’s 1,000-meter short-track speed skating event, poses during the medal ceremony on Feb. 12 at the Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. [KIM JONG-HO]

“With half a lap to go, I was still in fifth,” he said. “But I trusted what I’ve always done and squeezed out every last bit of strength to the finish. I wasn’t sure whether I was third or fourth. When the result came up and my coaches and older teammates congratulated me, I was so happy and overwhelmed.”
 
Asked about his strengths, Rim pointed to his signature move — the outside pass.
 
“I think one of my strengths is not getting intimidated and making that move,” he said. “Even before the race, I came in thinking I would try an outside pass.”
 
If he had to describe that move in one word, he said, it would be “opportunity.”
 
Rim Jong-un expresses joy after securing the bronze medal in the men’s 1,000-meter short-track speed skating final at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Feb. 12. [KIM JONG-HO]

Previously asked whether he would laugh or cry if he won an Olympic medal, Rim had said he would probably smile. But the reality was different.
 
“When I actually won my first medal today, tears came first,” he said. “I hugged my coaches and turned my head to cry secretly,” adding that the tears carried the weight of years of struggle.
 
“There were so many moments when I wanted to give up and so many tough times. But there were always people who believed in me, and that’s why I’m standing on this stage.”
 
Rim bears the scars of three major injuries. In fifth grade, he suffered a severe cut to his thigh from his own skate blade. In his second year of middle school, he broke his shin, and the following year he fractured his ankle. Though the pins used to stabilize his bones were later removed, he endured a painful infection and spent six months unable to walk without assistance. It took a full year before he could lace up his skates again.
 
Rim Jong-un, right, who won the bronze medal in the men’s 1,000-meter short-track speed skating event, poses for a photo with gold medalist Jens van ’t Wout of the Netherlands and silver medalist Sun Long of China during the medal ceremony on Feb. 12 at the Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. [KIM JONG-HO]

Despite those setbacks, Rim burst onto the scene last year by finishing first overall at the national team trials in his third year of high school. It was not long before he earned the nickname, combining Ferrari and his surname, “Ferrarim.”
 
“The moment my medal was confirmed, all those injuries and painful memories flashed through my mind,” he said. “Winning a medal that feels like a reward to myself made me so happy that I cried.”
 
Before the final, Rim made a heart gesture with his hands as he entered the rink.
“It was my way of thanking my friends and my parents,” he said. “I wanted to find my parents in the stands, but I couldn’t. When I see them, I want to give them a big hug.”
 
Cradling his bronze medal, he said with a smile, “It feels a bit heavy and is very beautiful. I wanted to repay the support after reaching the final representing Korea. I wish it could have been a higher medal, but I did my best.”
 
On winning an individual Olympic medal at his first Games, Rim said, “I’m very happy to win bronze, and there’s a bit of regret, too. But I think this will be another stepping stone in my short-track career, a chance to grow stronger. Today’s race reminded me once again why I love short track and made it even more exciting.”
 
With his main event, the 1,500 meters, still to come, Rim said the pressure has eased.
 
“I feel more relaxed now,” he said. “In the 1,500, I’ll skate with confidence and belief in myself, give it my all and push for an even better result without any regrets.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PARK LIN, KIM HYO-KYOUNG [[email protected]]
