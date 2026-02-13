Snowboarder Choi Ga-on makes Korean Olympic history with country's first gold in snow event
Published: 13 Feb. 2026, 14:43
LIVIGNO, Italy — At 18, Choi Ga-on has opened a new chapter in Korean winter sports history, capturing the nation’s first-ever Olympic gold medal in a snow event with a stunning show of grit in the women’s snowboard halfpipe.
Choi won Thursday’s final at Livigno Snow Park in Livigno, Italy, scoring 90.25 points. After taking heavy falls in her first and second runs, she rebounded with a near-flawless third run packed with high-difficulty tricks to surge past the field.
“My friends stayed up all night cheering me on,” Choi said after the competition. “I can’t wait to get back to Korea and treat them to a meal!”
Choi took a hard fall in her first run, crashing into the lip area as she came down from her second jump. The impact was so heavy that she struggled to get up, speaking with medical staff for some time to assess her condition. She was able to make her way down the remaining slope without a stretcher.
Choi then rode a snowmobile back up to the start to attempt her second run. After another fall left lingering concerns, she delivered a flawless comeback in her third run to seal the title.
Choi is not known as a particularly smiley athlete. Introverted and prone to nerves, she rarely breaks into a grin. But Thursday was different. She greeted reporters with a radiant smile rarely seen.
“It still doesn’t feel real. It’s a gold medal God gave me,” Choi said. “And I’m even happier because it’s the first gold medal for the Korean team at the Games this year. Honestly, I’m proud to say I practiced the hardest out of everyone here. I got hurt in the first run, so it wasn’t an easy competition, but I cried so much because I ended up winning.”
The early tone of the final was anything but smooth. Choi took a nasty tumble while attempting her second jump in the first run. Her board caught on the edge of the slope after the landing, sending her down hard. Though she managed to pull herself together and return to the start, it was unclear whether she would continue.
Just before the second run, the scoreboard even briefly displayed “DNS,” meaning "Did Not Start," noting her failure to appear.
But Choi got back up like a roly-poly toy. A key factor was her father's stern encouragement. Her biggest source of support, Choi sent his daughter a message from the venue: “You can do it.” Fueled by that boost, she went for it. Even after another fall in the second run, she showcased the skills she had honed over time in the third — and captured gold.
Limping into the mixed zone, Choi said her left knee hurt badly and was already bruising.
“I cried because I had never fallen once in training,” she said. “After the first run, I even thought, ‘Do I have to quit the Olympics here?’ But then I heard a voice in my head saying, ‘You have to go.’ So I gritted my teeth and rode.”
Now a third-year high school student, Choi didn’t forget to thank her friends. She said classmates at her alma mater, Sehwa Girls’ High School, stayed up late into the night to cheer her on. She even shared the moment with them over a video call right after the event.
“They were all crying,” Choi said with a laugh. “I want to get back to Korea quickly and buy them a meal. I’ll throw a slumber party, too. And I’m grateful to all the Korean fans who sent so much support from back home.”
