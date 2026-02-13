Chinese envoy reaffirms policy to advance traditional friendship with North Korea, says North's media

China's Ambassador to North Korea Wang Yajun has reaffirmed Beijing's “unwavering” policy to advance its traditional friendship with North Korea, a North Korean newspaper reported Friday.“Safeguarding, cementing and advancing the traditional China-North Korea friendship is the Chinese party, and the government's unwavering policy,” North Korea's Rodong Sinmun quoted Wang as saying at a Lunar New Year address at the Chinese Embassy in Pyongyang the previous day.Wang also reaffirmed his country's willingness to advance the two countries' socialist causes and well-being as well as to safeguard regional peace and security by thoroughly accomplishing what their leaders have agreed on, the paper said.The message was delivered at a banquet at the Chinese Embassy the previous day, which was attended by Kang Yun-sok, vice chairman of the parliamentary standing committee, Vice Foreign Minister Pak Myong-ho and other North Korean officials.In his own speech, Kang pledged “joint efforts with Chinese comrades” to advance bilateral relations this year.Yonhap