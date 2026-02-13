Chinese envoy reaffirms policy to advance traditional friendship with North Korea, says North's media
Published: 13 Feb. 2026, 13:35
China's Ambassador to North Korea Wang Yajun has reaffirmed Beijing's “unwavering” policy to advance its traditional friendship with North Korea, a North Korean newspaper reported Friday.
“Safeguarding, cementing and advancing the traditional China-North Korea friendship is the Chinese party, and the government's unwavering policy,” North Korea's Rodong Sinmun quoted Wang as saying at a Lunar New Year address at the Chinese Embassy in Pyongyang the previous day.
Wang also reaffirmed his country's willingness to advance the two countries' socialist causes and well-being as well as to safeguard regional peace and security by thoroughly accomplishing what their leaders have agreed on, the paper said.
The message was delivered at a banquet at the Chinese Embassy the previous day, which was attended by Kang Yun-sok, vice chairman of the parliamentary standing committee, Vice Foreign Minister Pak Myong-ho and other North Korean officials.
In his own speech, Kang pledged “joint efforts with Chinese comrades” to advance bilateral relations this year.
