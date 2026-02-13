Hyundai Palisade, Kia EV9 win 2026 Canadian Car of the Year awards

Hyundai Motor said Thursday its Palisade sport utility vehicle (SUV) and affiliate Kia's EV9 electric SUV have been named among the four winners at the 2026 Canadian Car of the Year Awards, presented by the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC).A jury of 53 AJAC automotive journalists evaluated vehicles across multiple categories, citing quality, interior ergonomics and broad consumer appeal as key factors in their selections.The Palisade was named Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year, marking Hyundai's second consecutive win in the category following the Hyundai Santa Fe's victory in 2025. Judges awarded high marks to the Palisade's next-generation hybrid power train, safety technologies and overall refinement.The EV9 earned the title of Canadian Electric Utility Vehicle of the Year after previously advancing to the finalist stage in 2024 and 2025. The all-electric SUV was recognized for its exterior design, user-friendly infotainment system and competitive pricing.“These awards demonstrate that Hyundai Motor Group vehicles continue to gain recognition in Canada for innovation and product excellence,” a company source said.The other two category winners were the Honda Civic, named Canadian Car of the Year, and the Porsche Taycan, which received the Canadian Electric Car of the Year award.Last month, the Palisade also captured the 2026 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year title from the North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year jury, beating Nissan Motor's Leaf sedan and Lucid Motors' Gravity SUV.Yonhap