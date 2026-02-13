 U.S. strikes deal to lower Taiwan's tariff barriers
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

U.S. strikes deal to lower Taiwan's tariff barriers

Published: 13 Feb. 2026, 16:08
A general view of residential areas near the Hsinchu Science Park, in Hsinchu, Taiwan, on Jan. 29. [AP/YONHAP]

A general view of residential areas near the Hsinchu Science Park, in Hsinchu, Taiwan, on Jan. 29. [AP/YONHAP]

 
The Trump administration reached a trade deal with Taiwan on Thursday, with Taiwan agreeing to remove or reduce 99% of its tariff barriers, the office of the U.S. Trade Representative said.
 
The agreement comes as the U.S. remains reliant on Taiwan for its production of computer chips, the exporting of which contributed to a trade imbalance of nearly $127 billion during the first 11 months of 2025, according to the Census Bureau.
 

Related Article

 
Most of Taiwan’s exports to the U.S. will be taxed at a 15% rate, the USTR's office said. The 15% rate is the same as that levied on other U.S. trading partners in the Asia-Pacific region, such as Japan and South Korea.
 
Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick attended the signing of the reciprocal agreement, which occurred under the auspices of the American Institute in Taiwan and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States. Taiwan’s Vice Premier Li-chiun Cheng and its government minister Jen-ni Yang also attended the signing.
 
“President Trump’s leadership in the Asia-Pacific region continues to generate prosperous trade ties for the United States with important partners across Asia, while further advancing the economic and national security interests of the American people,” Greer said in a statement.
 
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer speaks with reporters at the White House in Washington, on Oct. 30, 2025. [AP/YONHAP]

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer speaks with reporters at the White House in Washington, on Oct. 30, 2025. [AP/YONHAP]

 
The Taiwanese government said in a statement that the tariff rate set in the agreement allows its companies to compete on a level field with Japan, South Korea and the European Union. It also said the agreement “eliminated” the disadvantage from a lack of a free trade agreement between Taiwan and the U.S.
 
The deal comes ahead of President Donald Trump’s planned visit to China in April and suggests a deepening economic relationship between the U.S. and Taiwan.
 
Taiwan is a self-ruled democracy that China claims as its own territory, to be annexed by force if necessary. Beijing prohibits all countries it has diplomatic relations with — including the U.S. — from having formal ties with Taipei.
 
Cheng said Taiwan hopes the agreement will make it a strategic partner with the U.S. “so as to jointly consolidate the democratic camp’s leading position in high technology.”
 
The agreement would make it easier for the U.S. to sell autos, pharmaceutical drugs and food products in Taiwan. But the critical component might be that Taiwanese companies would invest in the production of computer chips in the U.S., possibly helping to ease the trade imbalance.
 
In a separate but related deal, Taiwan will make investments of $250 billion in U.S. industries, such as computer chips, artificial intelligence applications and energy. The Taiwanese government says it will provide up to an additional $250 billion in credit guarantees to help smaller businesses invest in the U.S.
 
The investments helped enable the U.S. to reduce its planned tariffs from as much as 32% initially to 15%.
 
Taiwan's government said it will submit the reciprocal trade deal and investment plans to its legislature for approval.
 
In Taipei, President Lai Ching-te told reporters that Taiwan had agreed to reduce tariffs on imports from the U.S. but stressed that the rate on 93 items would remain unchanged to protect important agriculture and industrial sectors such as rice farming.
 
The U.S. side said the deal with Taiwan would help create several “world-class” industrial parks in America in order to help build up domestic manufacturing of advanced technologies such as chips. The Commerce Department in January described it as “a historic trade deal that will drive a massive reshoring of America’s semiconductor sector.”
 
A Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) logo brands the headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan, in this file photo from Oct. 20, 2021. [AP/YONHAP]

A Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) logo brands the headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan, in this file photo from Oct. 20, 2021. [AP/YONHAP]

 
In return, the U.S. would give preferential treatment to Taiwan regarding the possible tariffs stemming from a Section 232 investigation of the importing of computer chips and semiconductor manufacturing equipment.
 
TSMC, the chip-making giant, is expected to be the key investor. It has committed to $165 billion in investments in the U.S., including not only fabrication plants but also a major research and development center that would help build a supply chain to power U.S. artificial intelligence ambitions. Major U.S. tech companies such as Nvidia and AMD rely on TSMC for manufacturing highly advanced chips.
 
When asked whether investing in the U.S. would endanger Taiwan’s most advanced industries, Lai said: “Whether it’s TSMC or other industries, as long as their R&D centers are in Taiwan, their advanced manufacturing processes are in Taiwan and their largest production volume is in Taiwan, Taiwan can continue to develop steadily.”
 
Taiwan said the investments will be two-way, with U.S. companies also investing in key Taiwanese industries. Nvidia this week signed a land deal in Taipei to build a headquarters office there.
 
 
 
 
 

 

AP
tags Taiwan U.S. trade tariff

More in World

Trump to scale back some tariffs on metal and aluminium goods, media reports

U.S. strikes deal to lower Taiwan's tariff barriers

Top Goldman Sachs legal officer resigns after Epstein files reveal luxury gifts, media advice

Hyundai Palisade, Kia EV9 win 2026 Canadian Car of the Year awards

OpenAI claims China's DeepSeek trained its AI by distilling U.S. models, memo shows

Related Stories

Korea plans trade offices, voucher program to help firms weather Trump tariffs

U.S. Treasury chief calls China tariffs unsustainable, expects 'de-escalation'

Korea, U.S. aim to finalize tariff deal by July 8 following 'amicable' talks

Trump, Starmer hail limited US-UK trade deal, but 10% duties remain

Trump says China tariffs will come down from 145%
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)