 Bessent discusses possible narrowing of steel, aluminum tariffs
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Bessent discusses possible narrowing of steel, aluminum tariffs

Published: 14 Feb. 2026, 09:56
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks during an event with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington on Feb. 2. [AP/YONHAP]

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks during an event with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington on Feb. 2. [AP/YONHAP]

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Friday that "we will see" if the scope of tariffs on steel and aluminum will narrow, following a news report that U.S. President Donald Trump plans to reduce some tariffs on steel and aluminum goods.
 
Bessent made the remarks in a CNBC interview, after the Financial Times reported on the plan to scale back the metal tariffs, as the Trump administration seeks to address rising affordability issues ahead of the crucial midterm elections set for November.
 
"We'll see if there's kind of a narrowing [...] I don't think it's great reporting that we saw today," the secretary said.
  

Related Article

"If anything is done, I think it would be sort of clarification on some incidental objects, but again, that's going to be the president's decision," he added.
 
He also said that he spoke to U.S. Trade Rep. Jamieson Greer regarding this issue before the interview.
 
The Trump administration has imposed 50 percent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.
 
It has also added refrigerators, washing machines, dryers and other items to the list of derivatives subject to a 50 percent steel tariff, assessing the duty on those products based on the value of the steel content in each of them.
 
Yonhap 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Donald Trump Scott Bessent

More in Industry

Trade minister joins U.S.-led meeting on minerals supply chains

Bessent discusses possible narrowing of steel, aluminum tariffs

McDonald’s Korea contributed over $1 billion to country's GDP in 2024, company says

Korea’s financial regulator lowers sanctions on major banks over mis-selling of HSCEI-linked ELS

BTS summer concert causes Busan lodging prices to skyrocket

Related Stories

U.S. to make 'several' trade deal announcements in next 48 hours: Bessent

Trump's tariffs, tax cuts, deregulation will drive U.S. growth and investment, Bessent says

U.S. needs Greenland because of European 'weakness,' Bessent says

U.S. Treasury nominee Bessent says tariffs will target unfair trade by China and others

Trump to carry out tariff threats if nations don't negotiate in 'good faith,' Bessent says
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)