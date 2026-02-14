BTS featured on March GQ cover in 15 international markets
Published: 14 Feb. 2026, 11:54
-
- SARAH KIM
- [email protected]
The agency said this marks the first time a Korean artist has simultaneously appeared on such a large number of regional GQ covers.
BTS was selected to feature as the cover models for the March issue of the men's fashion magazine in 15 countries and regions, including Mexico, Germany and Thailand, it added.
In the cover photo released Friday, the seven BTS members exude the presence of world stars surrounded by microphones at a news conference.
In an interview with GQ, the members shared their honest feelings on preparing for the new album and emphasized their commitment to the team, BigHit Music said in a statement. They expressed their deep affection for their international fandom, ARMY, saying BTS and their fans have a reciprocal relationship where they influence each other.
The group is set to release its fifth full-length album, "Arirang," on March 20, followed by a world tour in April.
"What I can tell you is that it's going to be quite different from the BTS albums and sounds that you've been listening to," member Suga told GQ in the interview released Friday. "You're going to see a more mature side of BTS this time around."
Likewise, RM said on the album, "It's truly the whole package."
BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)