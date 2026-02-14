 Cortis becomes first K-pop act to headline NBA All-Star event
Published: 14 Feb. 2026, 16:57

Published: 14 Feb. 2026, 16:57
K-pop boy band Cortis performs during halftime in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on Feb. 13. [AP/YONHAP]

Boy band Cortis made history by becoming the first K-pop act to headline the NBA All-Star event at the NBA Crossover Concert Series at the Los Angeles Convention Center in California on Friday.
 
Cortis performed "What You Want" (2025), "FaSHioN" (2025), "JoyRide" (2025) and "Mention Me," a song for Sony Pictures Animation's upcoming animated sports comedy, GOAT, according to its agency Big Hit Music on Saturday. They especially received enthusiastic applause for performing their new song "YOUNGCREATORCREW" on the encore stage, it added.
 

Cortis was named "Friends of the NBA" last month to help promote the league across the Asia-Pacific region.
 
The members said they are preparing for a comeback soon and are happy to share their new song at the NBA event.
 
Members of boy band Cortis attend the 2026 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on Feb. 13. [AFP/YONHAP]

After the concert, the members attended the Lakers vs. Mavericks game next door at the Crypto.com Arena.
 
The concert is part of the NBA All-Star Week in 2026.  
 
Cortis debuted on Aug. 18, 2025, as the latest boy band from BTS's agency BigHit Music. It released its first EP, "Color Outside the Lines," on Sept. 8 that same year.
 
"YOUNGCREATORCREW," set to be released next month, is a track from Cortis's upcoming album. The members participated in the song's composition, creating lyrics that capture the essence of their self-definition: "Young Creator Crew."

BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
