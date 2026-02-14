Netflix's 'Single's Inferno' producers credit 'compelling personalities' like Choi Mina Sue for season's success
Published: 14 Feb. 2026, 22:00
The show's fifth season wrapped up on Tuesday after generating widespread buzz. The series follows single men and women stranded on a deserted island dubbed "Inferno," where they must form couples to escape to "Paradise."
Season 5 marked a milestone for the franchise, ranking No. 2 globally in Netflix's non-English show category for the first time. Cast member Choi Mina Sue, who stood at the center of the season's relationship dynamics, generated the most buzz with domestic fans of the show.
Kim Jung-hyun, Kim Jae-won and Park Su-ji, the producers of "Single's Inferno," sat with reporters at a cafe in Bukchon, central Seoul, on Friday and noted that this season's cast's appeal "exceeded expectations." They added that for the sixth season, they will do their best to find "equally compelling personalities."
Season 5 produced the largest number of final couples in the series' history, with five pairs: Choi Mina Sue and Lee Sung-hoon; Kim Min-ji and Song Seung-il; Park Hee-sun and Lim Su-been; Kim Go-eun and Woo Seung-min; and Lee Joo-young and Kim Jae-jin. Choi, the first Korean to win the global beauty pageant Miss Earth in 2022, initially formed a strong romantic connection with former baseball player-turned-model Lim Su-bin. However, she later drew attention by unexpectedly expressing interest in other male contestants, sparking online debate.
At the heart of the conversation surrounding Choi was whether it is appropriate to explore multiple romantic interests without fully considering others' feelings. After seeing Lim complete a photo shoot mission with Park Hee-sun, Choi appeared visibly shaken. During a "truth game," she surprised viewers by expressing interest in Woo and Song despite Lim's clear confession of feelings for her.
In contrast, Kim Min-ji, who expressed frustration toward Choi, was portrayed as steadfastly committed to her relationship with Song throughout the middle and latter half of the season. While many viewers supported Kim's "all-in" approach, others argued that restricting Song and Choi's freedom to test their feelings contradicted the program's premise.
Regarding panelists who openly expressed discomfort with Choi's wavering, the producers said they asked them to try to understand the cast members' perspectives.
They said that at the same time, panelists are the program's first viewers, thus they wanted them to "react honestly." The producers added that they were "120 percent satisfied" with the panel this season and plan no changes for the next installment.
The producers also shared that during a recent cast and crew dinner, panelist Hong Jin-kyung embraced Choi and apologized for her earlier remarks, leading to a heartfelt conversation.
Park Hee-sun, who remained devoted to Lim despite his early attention toward Choi, reportedly showed stronger appeal in one-on-one conversations during preshow meetings than in group settings.
"We were somewhat concerned because she is younger than the other cast members and less striking in group conversations," producer Park Su-ji said. "But we felt relieved when she showcased her appeal during her time in Paradise later in the season."
"After five seasons, we've realized there are no good or bad people — only good or bad chemistry," Kim Jae-won said.
The producers dismissed online rumors that cast member Lee Sung-hoon is a grandson of former President Lee Myung-bak, stating they confirmed with Lee that the claim is "completely untrue."
They also acknowledged that a teaser clip featuring a scene between Lim and Kim in a bed in Paradise may have been misleading.
"From another angle, it was simply a scene of pulling up a blanket to stay warm, but it caused misunderstanding," Kim Jae-won said. "We thought it was acceptable for a preview, but we concluded it went too far after seeing the controversy."
The production team attributed part of the season's success to what they called a "law of qualitative transformation." By increasing the number and diversity of cast members, they said, the likelihood of participants finding compatible partners rose, ultimately improving the overall quality of communication. The number of contestants increased from 12 in Seasons 1 through 3 to 13 in Season 4 and 15 this season. Several members, including Choi, Park and Lee, are based in or reside in the United States.
Some critics have argued that many female contestants are former Miss Korea participants and that the show serves more as a stepping stone into the entertainment industry than a pursuit of sincere romance. Kim Jae-won rejected the claim.
"We do not seek such profiles," he said. "Our only criteria are individuals with appealing looks and communication styles. Among ordinary applicants, many decline to appear despite fitting those standards. We do not evaluate 'specs.'"
The show has also faced criticism that few final couples continue dating in real life, raising questions about authenticity. The producers described the claim as "unfair." They explained that only the individuals involved have the right to disclose their relationship status after the finale and that legal constraints prevent the production team from doing so on their behalf.
"During preshow interviews, we place strong emphasis on whether contestants are willing to go public if they become a real couple, and we select cast members accordingly," Kim Jae-won said. "To address viewers' curiosity about this season's couples, we prepared 'Single's Inferno Reunion,' airing tomorrow."
The reunion episode, released on Saturday, brings together Season 5 cast members to share behind-the-scenes stories and updates following filming.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
