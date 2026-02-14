Korea, U.S. defense officials discuss naval logistics, maintenance cooperation

Defense officials of Korea and the United States have recently held talks in Korea on ways to deepen their cooperation on naval logistics and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), sources said Saturday.The meetings came as a U.S. delegation, led by Capt. Albert Sonon, director at the U.S. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS), visited Korea earlier this month for talks with officials from the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) and relevant naval commands.In the meeting with DAPA, the two sides discussed MRO opportunities for spare parts in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command's area of responsibility, NAVSUP WSS said, noting that Korea's "strong" industrial base supports the Pentagon's regional framework and strengthens collective defense.The U.S. delegation also held discussions with officials from the Navy headquarters, logistics command and air command on advancing supply support for assets, including the P-8A maritime surveillance aircraft and MH-60R Seahawk helicopter.NAVSUP WSS said the talks aimed to streamline processes to give the Korean Navy faster access to secure necessary spare parts to maintain mission readiness."This visit highlights our deep commitment to our allies and to a free, open and secure Indo-Pacific. The collaboration between NAVSUP WSS and our Republic of Korea partners is a testament to our strong alliance and shared dedication to maritime security," the U.S. unit said, referring to Korea by its formal name.Korea's Navy separately said the chief of its Naval Logistics Command underscored the importance of the Korea-U.S. alliance in talks with the U.S. delegation, noting how around 100 foreign military sales projects involving the armed service are an integral part of their combined defense posture.Both sides also discussed ways for practical measures to advance their military logistics support in a qualitative manner, which possibly includes sharing maintenance manuals, it said.Also in February, senior officials from the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff and the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency held talks to discuss ways to advance their combined sustainment capabilities based on the steadfast Korea-U.S. alliance. It marked the first official engagement between the two organizations.Yonhap