 Lee says Korea, Cambodia will strengthen efforts to combat online scams
Published: 14 Feb. 2026, 10:10
President Lee Jae Myung, right, and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet hold a bilateral summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on the margins of the Asean summit on Oct. 27, 2025. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

President Lee Jae Myung on Friday praised joint efforts by Korea and Cambodia to combat online scams targeting Koreans, vowing to continue bilateral cooperation to prevent transnational crimes.
 
Lee made the remarks in a Facebook post, noting that a joint team of Korean and Cambodian investigators in the Southeast Asian nation has achieved "meaningful results" in cracking down on online scam operations targeting Koreans.
 

"Within two months since the joint team was launched in agreement with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, it has achieved a meaningful result of apprehending around 130 online scam suspects," Lee said in the post, which he also wrote in Khmer.
 
"The government will continue to cooperate closely with Cambodia to root out transnational crime," he added.
 
Lee stressed the achievement was made possible by the Cambodian government's strong commitment and the dedication of police authorities from both countries.
 
The joint team, tasked with handling crimes involving Koreans in Cambodia, was established in November last year following public outcry over the torture death of a Korean college student in the country in August, who allegedly fell victim to a job scam.
 
tags Korea Cambodia Lee Jae Myung

