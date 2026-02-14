 Chinese national dies after falling from Jeju Airport overpass
Chinese national dies after falling from Jeju Airport overpass

Published: 14 Feb. 2026, 17:57 Updated: 14 Feb. 2026, 18:13
breaking

breaking

A Chinese national fell to her death from an overpass at Jeju International Airport on Saturday, the first day of the Lunar New Year holiday.  
 
The Jeju Special Self-Governing Province Fire Safety Headquarters said a report was received at approximately 2:44 p.m. that a Chinese woman in her 30s had fallen from the overpass in front of the departure hall on the third floor of Jeju International Airport.
 

The woman was transported to the hospital after receiving emergency treatment, including CPR, by a 119 rescue team, but was later pronounced dead.
 
According to CCTV footage reviewed by airport authorities, the woman was  found to have fallen from the overpass after crossing a road.
 
Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.
 

BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
