 Incheon Airport expects 720,000 outbound travelers during Lunar New Year holiday
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 14 Feb. 2026, 12:14 Updated: 14 Feb. 2026, 12:16
Passengers line up for boarding at the departure hall of Terminal 1 at Incheon International Airport on Feb. 13, ahead of the five-day Lunar New Year holiday. [YONHAP]

Nearly 720,000 travelers are expected to depart overseas through Incheon International Airport during the five-day Lunar New Year holiday, with Japan emerging as the most popular destination.
 
According to Incheon International Airport Corporation on Saturday, a total of 718,880 outbound passengers, including transfer travelers, are expected to use the airport from Friday to next Wednesday.  
 

By destination, Japan tops the list with 185,432 travelers, followed by China with 123,486. Some 204,084 passengers are expected to visit Southeast Asian countries, while 35,740 are bound for Europe.
 
By date, outbound traffic is forecast to peak on Saturday, with 130,675 people expected to leave the country. In contrast, Wednesday, the final day of the holiday, is projected to see the lightest traffic, with 104,721 departures.
 
To cope with the surge in travelers, the airport operator said it has secured an additional 4,550 temporary parking spaces and will implement special transportation measures. During peak congestion hours, additional personnel will be deployed to manage access roads to the airport.
 
"Arriving at the airport too early may actually add to congestion," an airport official said. "We ask passengers to actively use public transportation and smart services for a more convenient travel experience."
 
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
