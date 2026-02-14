Korea reports 15th African swine fever case this season
Published: 14 Feb. 2026, 18:05
The new case was reported at a pig farm in the county of Changnyeong, South Gyeongsang, according to the central disaster management headquarters for ASF.
Authorities dispatched quarantine officials to the affected farm to conduct an epidemiological investigation and restricted access to the site. All pigs at the farm will be culled to prevent further spread.
They urged owners and employees of pig farms and butcheries to fully comply with quarantine and standstill guidelines to curb the spread of the animal disease.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
