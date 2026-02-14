Move aside Everland, Lotte World: Coex ranked top destination during last year's Lunar New Year holiday
Published: 14 Feb. 2026, 17:59
According to big data analysis materials submitted by the Korea Tourism Organization to People Power Party Rep. Kim Seung-su of the National Assembly's Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee on Saturday, Coex topped the list of destinations searched on the TMAP navigation app during last year's holiday period, recording 93,274 searches.
It was followed by Everland theme park in Yongin, Gyeonggi, with 65,080 searches, and southern Seoul's Lotte World coming in third with 57,867 searches.
Other destinations that ranked high included Seoul Arts Center, the National Museum of Korea, Jisan Forest Resort in Icheon, Gyeonggi, Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi, Gangwon's Sokcho Beach and Incheon's Wolmido.
Clear regional preferences also emerged by city.
In Seoul, Coex, Lotte World and Seoul Arts Center, along with CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall, with 30,212 searches, saw high search volumes, indicating a trend toward multifaceted cultural consumption combining performances, exhibitions, shopping and moviegoing.
In contrast, Busan saw strong interest in coastal and scenic attractions, including Haedong Yonggungsa, a Buddhist temple in Gijang County, with 38,102 searches, Gwangalli Beach with 29,077, Songjeong Beach with 26,853 and Haeundae Beach with 25,011.
In Daegu, interest centered on exhibition venues and theme-oriented attractions suitable for family visitors, such as EXCO with 13,470 searches, Suseong Lake with 12,641, theme park E-World with 10,345, Feb. 28 Central Memorial Park with 8,720 and water park Spa Valley with 7,907.
"Regional tourism is a comprehensive industry in which transportation, accommodation, food and experiential programs are organically interconnected," Rep. Kim said. "As tourist spending patterns rapidly diversify and shift toward independent travel, local tourism content, family-centered experiences and relaxation-oriented offerings, each region needs to identify distinctive attractions and develop tailored tourism products."
