Rise of foreign-language signage sparks discomfort in southwest Seoul
Published: 14 Feb. 2026, 16:39
As the number of Chinese-language storefront signs in his neighborhood has increased, he says translation tools have become essential. Daerim-dong is a neighborhood with a large ethnic Chinese population.
"I've spent most of my life in this neighborhood, but now I can't even properly read the signs along the streets I walk every day," Kim said. "To figure out what kind of shop it is, I have to take a photo and look up each one individually with a translator."
Foreign-language signs are rapidly spreading across southwestern Seoul districts such as Yeongdeungpo and Guro, reshaping the streetscape. While the trend reflects a growing foreign resident population, Korean law prohibits signage written solely in foreign languages without Korean. With more residents voicing discomfort, some argue that local governments need to step up efforts to improve signs.
The JoongAng Ilbo conducted a survey of the first-floor signs of stores along a roughly 200-meter stretch between Exit 7 and Exit 9 of Daerim Station on the Seoul Subway Line 2 and found that 14 of 29 shops — about 48 percent — primarily used a foreign language such as Chinese or English. While some had small Korean letters written on one side, others were entirely in foreign languages, making it difficult for those unfamiliar with those languages to identify the store.
Online communities for delivery workers have also posted complaints, including remarks such as, "You need to know Chinese characters to make deliveries in Daerim-dong," and "All the signs are in foreign languages, so it's hard to find stores and deliveries take longer."
According to a 2025 report by the civic group Hangul Culture Solidarity on the "survey on the use of Korean in outdoor advertisements in Seoul," only 50.2 percent of signs in Seoul were written exclusively in Korean. Of 7,129 signs surveyed, 2,086, or 29.3 percent, were written only in foreign languages, while 1,457, or 20.4 percent, combined foreign languages with Korean. In southwestern Seoul, the proportion of bilingual signs was 4 percentage points higher than the city average, while Korean-only signs were 0.4 percentage points lower.
Experts warn that the proliferation of foreign language signs could infringe upon residents' right to information.
"If foreign-language signs make it difficult to access information about stores, consumers' right to choose is limited," Lee Young-ae, a professor of consumer economics at Incheon National University, said. "This could lead to residents feeling a sense of alienation."
Article 12 of the Enforcement Decree of the Act on the Management of Outdoor Advertisements and Promotion of Outdoor Advertisement Industry stipulates that signage must, in principle, be written in Korean. When foreign characters are used, Korean must be included unless there are special circumstances such as the use of a trademark registered with the Ministry of Intellectual Property. In most cases, posting signs solely in a foreign language without Korean constitutes a violation of the law.
However, enforcement is challenging because only certain signs are subject to mandatory reporting and approval. Under current regulations, signs must be reported or approved by district offices if they exceed 5 square meters in area or are installed above the fourth floor of a building. Smaller, low-level signs are not subject to such requirements, making it difficult for authorities to proactively ensure compliance. As a result, enforcement typically occurs only after complaints are filed.
A Guro District Office spokesperson similarly noted that it is ambiguous to regulate signs that are not subject to reporting or approval.
Business owners who have been cited for foreign-language-only signs often say they were unaware of the requirement to include Korean.
Oh, 57, who runs a Chinese grocery store in Daerim-dong, added Korean text to his previously Chinese-only sign last spring following guidance from the district office. He said the revision required additional payment.
"My main customers are Chinese, so I simply put up a sign in Chinese," Oh said. "The sign-making company didn't say anything, so I had no idea it was illegal. If I had known Korean needed to be included, I would have done it from the start."
Some argue that rather than imposing blanket sanctions, authorities should engage in broader social discussions to develop more practical policies reflecting local conditions.
"For stores whose primary customers are foreigners, using foreign-language signs can be a reasonable choice from the business owner's perspective," Yoon In-jin, an urban sociology professor at Korea University, said. "Since the number of immigrants has increased significantly compared to the past and there are areas where they live in concentrated communities, we need public discussions on whether the increased regulations are reasonable."
