Korean women's curling team bests Britain at Winter Olympics, extending winning streak
Published: 14 Feb. 2026, 13:46
Korea defeated Britain 9-3 in its third round-robin match of the women's curling competition at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Friday at Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.
After beginning the tournament with a 4-8 loss to the United States, Korea rebounded with a 7-2 victory over host Italy in its second match and defeated Britain with two wins and one loss. Britain is the defending champion, having won gold at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
The Korean squad consists of skip Gim Eun-ji, third Kim Min-ji, second Kim Su-ji, lead Seol Ye-eun and alternate Seol Ye-ji. All five players' names or nicknames end with the syllable "ji," earning the team the moniker "5G."
Locked in a 3-3 tie, Korea seized control in the sixth end with a decisive three-point "big end." Britain's skip, Rebecca Morrison, managed to remove only one Korean stone with her final shot, leaving two Korean stones in the house. Gim Eun-ji swept in with a precise last stone to secure three points.
Korea will face Denmark at 3:05 a.m. on Saturday in its fourth match, followed by a Korea-Japan showdown at 10:05 p.m. the same day.
Korea is seeking its first Olympic curling medal in eight years, since Team Kim captured silver at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PARK RIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)