Korean women's curling team bests Britain at Winter Olympics, extending winning streak

Published: 14 Feb. 2026, 13:46
South Korea's Kim Su-ji, Seol Ye-eun, Gim Eun-ji and Kim Min-ji wave to the crowd during the women's curling round robin session against Britain at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, on Feb. 13. [AP/YONHAP]

MILAN — Korea's women's national curling team, nicknamed "5G," extended its winning streak without a hitch for a second consecutive time.
 
Korea defeated Britain 9-3 in its third round-robin match of the women's curling competition at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Friday at Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.
 
After beginning the tournament with a 4-8 loss to the United States, Korea rebounded with a 7-2 victory over host Italy in its second match and defeated Britain with two wins and one loss. Britain is the defending champion, having won gold at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
 

The Korean squad consists of skip Gim Eun-ji, third Kim Min-ji, second Kim Su-ji, lead Seol Ye-eun and alternate Seol Ye-ji. All five players' names or nicknames end with the syllable "ji," earning the team the moniker "5G."
 
Locked in a 3-3 tie, Korea seized control in the sixth end with a decisive three-point "big end." Britain's skip, Rebecca Morrison, managed to remove only one Korean stone with her final shot, leaving two Korean stones in the house. Gim Eun-ji swept in with a precise last stone to secure three points.
 
South Korea's Kim Su-ji and Seol Ye-eun sweep ahead of a stone during a women's curling round robin match against Britain at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina d'Ampezzo in Italy on Feb. 13. [AP/YONHAP]

Korea stole one point in the seventh end and added two more in the eighth. Britain conceded the match after the eighth end.
 
Korea will face Denmark at 3:05 a.m. on Saturday in its fourth match, followed by a Korea-Japan showdown at 10:05 p.m. the same day.
 
Korea is seeking its first Olympic curling medal in eight years, since Team Kim captured silver at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.  
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PARK RIN [[email protected]]
