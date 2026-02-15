McDonald’s Korea contributed over $1 billion to country's GDP in 2024, company says

Bessent discusses possible narrowing of steel, aluminum tariffs

Trump's administration pledges 'historic' cooperation with Korea, Japan for shipbuilding

Tesla registrations surge in 2025 as consumer preferences shift

Related Stories

Tesla slashes car prices in Korea by as much as $6,500 ahead of new year

[INTERVIEW] Mercedes-Benz No. 1 import as CEO transfers out

BMW expands sales in Korea to reclaim the crown from Mercedes

BMW beats Mercedes to usurp Korean throne

Luxury imports fly off the lot driven by pandemic spending