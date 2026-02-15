Boy band Tomorrow X Together wraps 'Act: Tomorrow' world tour
Published: 15 Feb. 2026, 15:12
- LEE JAE-LIM
Boy band Tomorrow X Together has wrapped up its fourth world tour, drawing more than half a million fans across Asia and North America.
The five-member act closed the "Act: Tomorrow" world tour in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Saturday, gathering some 564,000 fans globally, according to their agency BigHit Music.
The tour began in Seoul in August and spanned 29 concerts in 17 cities and regions worldwide. Stops included San Jose, Los Angeles, Dallas, Rosemont, Atlanta, Washington and Newark in the United States; Saitama, Aichi, Fukuoka, Tokyo and Osaka in Japan; and Hong Kong, Singapore, Taipei and Kuala Lumpur in Asia.
In Japan, the group completed a five-dome run, reflecting its popularity in the market. Extra shows were added in Hong Kong and Taipei after the originally scheduled dates sold out.
After the final concert, the members connected with their fandom, known as MOA, through a live broadcast on the global fan platform Weverse.
“Looking back, it was really fun. Being able to perform on our own stage made it even more special,” the members said. “We were able to finish the tour happily thanks to MOA’s love.”
Tomorrow X Together is scheduled to hold a three-day special concert, titled “2026 TXT MOA Con,” from Feb. 27 to March 1 to mark its seventh debut anniversary. All three shows have sold out.
