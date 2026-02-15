Magnitude 3 earthquake hits northern Gyeonggi

A magnitude 3 earthquake struck an area in the northeast part of the border county of Yeoncheon in Gyeonggi early Sunday, the weather agency said.The quake occurred in an area 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) northeast of the county at 4:13 a.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration. It marked the most powerful earthquake reported on the Korean Peninsula this year.The epicenter was at a latitude of 38.13 degrees north and a longitude of 127.1 degrees east at a depth of 9 kilometers, it said.The last earthquake with a magnitude of over 3 to be reported within a 50-kilometer radius of Sunday's tremors took place on May 10 last year, when a magnitude 3.3 earthquake struck the area. A total of 19 earthquakes have occurred in the area since 1978.Sunday's quake marks the first time an earthquake with a magnitude of over 3 was reported on the Korean Peninsula and in surrounding waters this year.Yonhap