 Chinese ambassador to North visits tourism zone for Lunar New Year
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

Chinese ambassador to North visits tourism zone for Lunar New Year

Published: 15 Feb. 2026, 19:41
North Korean and Chinese officials visit the Wonsan-Kalma coastal tourist zone on the occasion of the Lunar New Year on Feb. 14. [YONHAP]

North Korean and Chinese officials visit the Wonsan-Kalma coastal tourist zone on the occasion of the Lunar New Year on Feb. 14. [YONHAP]

 
China's ambassador to North Korea, Wang Yajun, and other embassy officials have visited a beach resort area in North Korea on the occasion of the Lunar New Year holiday, state media reported Sunday, raising questions about whether Pyongyang is seeking to attract Chinese tourists.
 
Wang and other staffers of the Chinese Embassy in North Korea attended the friendly meeting that took place at the Wonsan-Kalma beach resort area the previous day, also attended by the North's vice foreign minister, Pak Myong-ho, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
 

Related Article

Pyongyang's foreign ministry hosted a banquet to mark the Lunar New Year at a landmark hotel in the coastal tourist district, the KCNA said.
 
During the gathering, participants expressed their "will to further advance the friendly ties between their two nations by upholding the noble intentions of their top leaders," it added.
 
It marked the first time the North's state media carried a report on Chinese Embassy officials visiting the Wonsan-Kalma tourism zone that opened in July last year, which can reportedly accommodate around 20,000 visitors.
 
North Korea has been seeking to nurture its tourism industry in an apparent bid to earn much-needed foreign currency amid international sanctions. Russian tourists have visited the North in group tours, while those by Chinese tourists have yet to resume.

Yonhap
tags North Korea China Lunar New Year tourism

More in North Korea

Chinese ambassador to North visits tourism zone for Lunar New Year

North to combine Lunar New Year with late leader’s birthday for longer holiday

North's leader again inspects construction of memorial for troops deployed for Russia's war against Ukraine

NIS employee says they sent money to 'North Korea drone infiltration' suspect for career advancement

Russian ambassador in Seoul thanks North Korean troops for 'liberation' of Kursk

Related Stories

Lunar New Year arrival spurs passport application rise

North to combine Lunar New Year with late leader’s birthday for longer holiday

Lunar feasts

Disneyland video celebrating 'Lunar' New Year draws Chinese ire over 'cultural appropriation'

'Hanbok' in Hamyang
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)