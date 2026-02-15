Once considered credit risks, foreigners look more like an untapped market for banks
Published: 15 Feb. 2026, 15:00
PYEONGTAEK, Gyeonggi — Temperatures plunged to minus 13 degrees Celsius (8.6 degrees Fahrenheit) on Sunday morning, but around 30 foreign residents waited in a long line outside Hana Bank’s foreign customer center in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, before the branch opened at 10 a.m.
They were there for an “open run” — the kind of early-morning waiting once synonymous with Black Friday sales in the United States — because arriving late can mean waiting hours. For many of them, this was their only chance all week.
Inside, the bank opened its waiting room 30 minutes early to accommodate the crowd. Most required interpretation, which slows consultations and makes early arrival essential.
Among those waiting in line was Magar Tika from Nepal, who works at a semiconductor plant in Pyeongtaek and traveled about 40 minutes from home. Living alone in Korea while his family remains in Nepal, he said he came to open an account and sign up for Hana Bank’s mobile app after hearing that the app allows remittances even on Sundays.
With frequent overtime on weekdays, a bank that opens on Sundays is effectively his only option. When it was his turn, he communicated with a teller using an interpretation device installed at the counter.
Hana Bank has operated Sunday branches near areas with large foreign populations since 2003. It currently runs 17, the most among Korean lenders. The bank had 2.53 million foreign customers in 2025, and that figure has been rising by an average of 6 percent a year over the past five years.
“The bank works with events run by foreign communities to support account openings and offer financial education programs,” said Kim Sang-bong, a team leader in Hana Bank’s foreign customer marketing department. “Many foreign residents fall victim to voice phishing scams more often than people might expect because they lack access to reliable financial information.”
Banks are increasingly viewing foreign customers as a future growth engine. Foreign residents were long considered high-risk clients because of limited credit histories and the risk of bailing on debts by returning home. That perception is shifting as both the number of foreign residents and their purchasing power grow.
The number of foreign residents in Korea rose from 490,000 at the end of 2000 to 2.65 million at the end of 2024, making up about 5 percent of the population, according to the Korea Institute of Finance. The number of both long-term residents — those in the country for more than 91 days and 1.01 million foreign workers employed in Korea reached record highs of 1.56 million and 1.01 million, respectively. Foreign workers’ incomes have also climbed quickly: The share earning more than 3 million won ($2,000) a month jumped to 37.1 percent in 2024 from 10.4 percent in 2017.
Until now, banking services for foreign customers have largely centered on remittances. Statistics Korea data show that such transactions account for 23.2 percent of foreign residents’ use of their total income, second only to living expenses. Foreign residents send money an average of 9.8 times a year, and those on E-9 nonprofessional employment visas remit more than half their income back home.
“Once a bank secures a customer’s account and payroll transfer, remittance transactions tend to follow, and usage naturally expands into card use and savings,” said a commercial bank representative. “That is one reason banks have started to view foreign residents as long-term customers.”
Now, banks are turning to lending. Foreign customers are often “thin filers,” borrowers with little data that can be used for credit assessment, because they may lack domestic card usage or loan repayment histories.
In a report from last year, the Korea Institute of Finance warned that the practice of labeling foreign residents as uniformly high-risk and limiting access can deepen financial exclusion, and called for a risk-based approach that considers residency, the stability of stay and the purpose of transactions.
Some banks have begun factoring alternative data into credit assessments, including payroll transfer records, employment information, visa type and expiration and deposit and savings balances.
Loan limits remain tight, ranging from a few million won to as much as 30 million won. Maturities are typically set within the remaining period listed on a passport or visa, and interest rates are relatively high. Unsecured loan rates for foreign customers run about 5 percent to 18 percent annually, similar to mid- and low-credit loans or charges on cards.
A banking industry source said the uncertainty surrounding credit history and residency stability is reflected as a risk premium. Still, some analysts note that borrowers from countries with higher borrowing costs than Korea may find such loans competitive.
Among major commercial banks, Hana Bank launched an unsecured loan product for foreign workers in August 2025, followed by Shinhan Bank and NH NongHyup Bank.
For regional banks, foreign lending is closer to a survival strategy. As depopulation shrinks local customer bases, foreign residents clustered in industrial complexes and agricultural and livestock worksites are often the only meaningful source of new customers. JB Financial Group has outlined plans to expand its foreign loan balance to more than 1 trillion won.
The government is also moving to improve access. Korea began issuing mobile foreigner residence cards in early 2025, and regulators allowed banks to use them for real-name verification when opening accounts and conducting financial transactions. Authorities have also introduced measures such as providing translations of key financial documents, expanding foreign-language support in mobile and internet banking, and improving guidance on foreign-customer branches.
Some analysts say that if Korea moves ahead with legalizing stablecoins, they could be used for small overseas remittances by foreign residents because they can reduce intermediary steps, cutting costs and time.
“Excluding foreign residents with stable jobs from financial services can make their living conditions more precarious, which could increase social costs, including illegal stays,” said Lee Min-hwan, a professor in Inha University’s Department of Global Finance. “Expanding access goes beyond banks’ customer acquisition and aligns with policy goals of helping foreign workers settle in Korea and securing the labor force.”
