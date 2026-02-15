Golfer Yang Yun-seo becomes first Korean champion of Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific
Published: 15 Feb. 2026, 14:42
- LEE JAE-LIM
Yang Yun-seo became the first Korean champion at the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific (WAAP) on Sunday after completing an emphatic eight-stroke victory with a final round of 3-under 69 at the Royal Wellington Golf Club.
The 18-year-old Yang became the third golfer after Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand in 2018 and Chinese Taipei’s Wu Chun-Wei in 2024 to complete a wire-to-wire triumph as she equaled the record for the biggest margin of victory set by Yuka Yasuda of Japan in 2019 at the region’s pre-eminent women’s amateur championship.
Under blustery and testing conditions, Yang was at her composed best to fire the day’s lowest score as she held off last year’s runner-up and fellow Korean, Oh Soo-min, who carded a 75.
Oh went toe-to-toe with the eventual champion for much of the final round until the pivotal 14th hole, which she double bogeyed, while Yang knocked in a glorious eagle and eventually marched to a commanding victory.
“I came into the championship knowing there were no Korean winners before. So, I was motivated to win this, and it was amazing to be in the same champion’s group with two other Korean players. I’m happy with this achievement,” said Yang, who finished fourth in her WAAP debut in Vietnam last year.
Her success was impressive as Yang slept with the overnight lead from day one after shooting a stunning 64, and she produced some marvelous golf in the final round to secure her place in WAAP history.
She traded three birdies against as many bogeys through 12 holes before pulling clear on the 14th hole with a 20-foot eagle conversion as Oh ran up a double following an errant tee shot at the drivable par-4 test.
Another birdie on the par-3, 16th hole after a wonderful tee shot allowed her to enjoy the walk up the 18th hole amid the rain.
“I’m really happy to finish off strongly even though the weather wasn’t the best. I’m also very proud to lead over four days. I’m very honored to be able to participate in three majors [this year], it’ll be a great experience,” said Yang, who earned invitations to the AIG Women’s Open, the Amundi Evian Championship and Chevron Championship along with starts in several other elite amateur championships.
After playing bridesmaid for the second year in a row, Oh, the highest-ranked player in the field at 11th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, vowed to fight for the WAAP title again.
“I had a great experience in New Zealand. It was a windy day. I have a lot of regrets, but I will use them as a driving force for my future growth,” she said.
The WAAP was developed by The R&A and the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation to nurture talent and provide a pathway for the region’s elite women amateurs to the international stage, and the rewards on offer are significant. The champion will earn exemptions into three major championships in 2026: the AIG Women’s Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes, the Amundi Evian Championship in France and the Chevron Championship in the United States.
BY CHUAH CHOO CHIANG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
