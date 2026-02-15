After records and rivalries, short tracker Hwang Dae-heon proves he was down but not out with silver at Milan
Published: 15 Feb. 2026, 07:53 Updated: 15 Feb. 2026, 08:04
-
- YOON SEUNG-JIN
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
After a period marred by consecutive disqualifications and heavy criticism over conflicts with fellow short track speed skaters — one of whom later changed nationality due to related issues — world record holder Hwang Dae-heon bounced back with a stunning performance in Milan, securing silver with 2:12.304 in one of his signature events, the men’s 1,500 meters.
Competing in all three individual events — the 500-meter, 1,000-meter and 1,500-meter — Hwang showcased his mastery on the ice in the 1,500-meter race, powering his way to a second-place finish behind Dutch skater Jens van ’t Wout. The result came after an unexpected loss in the mixed relay, where he teamed up with Choi Min-jeong, Kim Gil-li and Rim Jong-un.
“I’m so glad to be here. I went through so much to make it to this moment,” Hwang said after clinching a medal at his third consecutive Olympics. “This medal is incredibly meaningful to me because it carries so many stories.”
The 26-year-old’s journey began at the age of five when he stubbornly insisted on trying skating. Despite hesitation from those around him, his persistence prevailed. Hwang later recalled that even in elementary school, whenever asked to draw his future dream, he always pictured himself as a national athlete.
The determined boy made his senior-level debut at 17, joining the national team for the International Skating Union (ISU) World Cup series in Salt Lake City in November 2016. There, he immediately proved his status as a prodigy by clocking a world-record time of 1:20.875 in the 1,000-meter repechage quarterfinals, a record he still holds.
His breakout led to success in the national selection qualifiers during the 2016-17 season, earning him a ticket to the Olympics in PyeongChang with a runner-up finish, qualifying for all three individual events.
But his meteoric rise was about to suffer a crushing blow.
Skating in front of a home crowd at the Games, Hwang crashed out of the 1,500-meter before later being disqualified in the 1,000-meter for impeding in the quarterfinals.
He didn't let those setbacks stop him, however, and captured his first Olympic medal in the 500 meters, finishing second ahead of Lim Hyo-jun — a teammate who would soon drag Hwang into a scandal.
The pair found themselves embroiled in a training center incident the year after PyeongChang after Lim pulled down Hwang's pants as he was climbing on a bouldering wall, leading Hwang to file a sexual harassment complaint. Although Lim was later found not guilty in court, he was still hit with a ban by the skating federation, preventing him from competing in professional events and becoming a key factor in his decision to skate for China as Lin Xiaojun.
Despite the turmoil, Hwang continued to establish himself as one of the world’s best in the following competitions. He won gold in the 500 meters at the 2018 Montreal World Championships, defended the title at the 2019 Sofia Worlds, and added relay gold as well. His rise continued in 2020 when he became the first overall champion at the inaugural Four Continents Short Track Championships, sweeping the 500, 1,000, 1,500 meters as well as the 5,000-meter relay.
With momentum on his side, Hwang once again earned the right to represent Korea at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics after finishing first in both the first and second rounds of the national team trials held in May 2021, claiming the overall top spot.
Heading into the Olympics, he opened on a high note, delivering a top-notch performance in the 1,000-meter heats that set an Olympic record. However, the excitement soon gave way to disappointment when he was disqualified in the 500-meter semifinal.
Again proving his mettle, Hwang bounced back two days later in the 1,500 meters, claiming his first Olympic gold. In the men’s 5,000-meter relay, teaming with Kwak Yoon-gy, Park Jang-hyuk and Lee June-seo, he added silver to his collection.
As was the case after PyeongChang, however, Hwang was destined for more post-Olympic blues.
Hwang’s career later came under renewed scrutiny after spectators and online viewers at the 2024 ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships alleged that he had deliberately collided with fellow Korean skater Park Ji-won. The two skaters were involved in collisions again a few months later during the national team trials, intensifying the controversy.
While the matter appeared to be settled after Hwang denied having any personal intent in interviews with local media and apologized to Park in person, public skepticism persisted. Some spectators at the 2024 national trials reportedly even cheered when Hwang finished 11th, failing to secure a ticket to the Harbin Winter Asian Games, where Park went on to win two gold medals.
However, Hwang responded the following year by finishing second at the selection trials to earn a spot for the Milan–Cortina Olympic campaign, declaring before departure that he wanted to “bring the men’s 5,000-meter relay gold back to Korea for the first time in 20 years.” Park, meanwhile, finished 11th and failed to clinch a ticket to the Olympics.
With medal chances still alive in the 500 meters and the men’s 5,000-meter relay, Hwang said he is trying to remain focused despite a flurry of criticism following the controversies.
“I’ve faced many hardships to get to this point, so I’m grateful to the people and the environment that believed in and supported me,” he said. “Despite the difficulties, I’m proud that I’ve been able to achieve something meaningful, and I want to tell myself that I’ve done well.”
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)