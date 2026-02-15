Choi Ga-on says gold 'dream' sweetened by message from Kim Yuna, praise from Chloe Kim
Published: 15 Feb. 2026, 14:41
MILAN — After making history as the youngest Olympic women’s halfpipe gold medalist, 17-year-old Choi Ga-on said one of the sweetest moments of her victory was receiving a personal message of congratulations from “Queen Yuna.”
“Kim Yuna sent a message through someone at our agency saying, ‘Congratulations — I watched it live," Choi revealed during a press conference at the Korea House set up at Villa Necchi Campiglio in Milan. "I was really surprised and deeply moved.”
Kim, the Vancouver 2010 Olympic champion and figure skating icon widely known as “Queen Yuna,” reportedly woke in the early hours of Friday morning in Korea to watch Choi’s dramatic victory live. Both athletes are represented by the same management agency, All That Sports.
Ahead of the Games, Choi recalled drawing strength from a famous quote by Kim before the Vancouver Games: “What’s there to think about? You just do it.” Choi said she steadied herself after seeing a social media clip of Kim downplaying the enormity of the Olympic stage, saying, “The Olympics aren’t that big of a deal.”
As a child, Choi once skated on ice near her grandmother’s house after watching Kim on television. She later began snowboarding at the age of 7, following her father’s lead. She said she found the sport appealing because snowboarding goggles conceal the rider’s identity, giving off a cool, mysterious aura.
Sixteen years after Kim’s Vancouver triumph, Choi delivered a similarly emotional moment for Korean fans. In her first run of the Olympic final, her board caught the lip of the pipe and she crashed — a fall reminiscent of a 2024 training accident in Laax, Switzerland, when she fractured her spine practicing a 1,080-degree trick.
“It was the same trick as in Laax, and I fell in a similar way,” Choi said. “I wanted to get up quickly, but I couldn’t put strength into my legs. I asked for a moment because I didn’t want to be taken away on a stretcher. I started by moving my toes and made my way up.”
Rather than dwell on her previous injury, she focused on the moment. “Instead of thinking about Laax, I told myself to concentrate on these Olympics. I focused even more on technique.”
Although the "Did Not Start" (DNS) sign initially appeared for her second run, suggesting a withdrawal, Choi insisted on continuing. “I firmly said I wouldn’t DNS, but my coach said, ‘You can’t — you can’t even walk.’ As I walked, my leg started to feel better, so we withdrew the DNS. I needed to take the second run to know how my leg felt so I could do better on the third.”
Despite the risk of aggravating her injury, she pressed on. “The Olympics only come once every four years. I couldn’t let this opportunity slip away. It didn’t feel like my leg was broken, so I wanted to try,” she said, adding that her father joked that he didn’t know who she inherited her fearless streak from. “I’ve never been scared since I was young. Growing up with older siblings made me more competitive.”
In her third run, Choi delivered a near-miraculous performance, earning the highest score of the competition — 90.25. “After falling in the first two runs, I just wanted to show everything I had without regret. Even though it was snowing and I was in pain, I felt, ‘I did it.’ I was overwhelmed.”
She modestly gave herself “90 out of 100” for the performance, noting she had trained for more difficult tricks leading up to the Olympics but adjusted her routine due to the weather and her condition. “My coach advised lowering the difficulty because of the snow and my leg. I tried to emphasize height and a variety of spins, which are my strengths.”
Choi broke into tears even before her score appeared on the scoreboard, lowering her goggles as cameras captured the moment. “I cried so much that I was embarrassed my eyes might look swollen,” she said.
She later appeared with her left wrist in a cast, having suffered an injury, and walked with a slight limp due to bruising on both knees. “It doesn’t seem serious. I’ll get checked again when I return to Korea,” she said.
On the podium, Choi took a celebratory “victory selfie” with silver medalist Chloe Kim of the United States. Chloe Kim, a two-time Olympic champion of Korean descent, was seen adjusting Choi’s neck warmer so her face would be visible in photos — a gesture that drew attention online. The two-time gold winner has affectionately referred to Choi as “my baby,” saying she sees her younger self reflected in the teenager.
“She always calls me that,” Choi said with a smile. “She’s known me since I was very young. When she hugged me after I won, it was emotional. She’s my role model, so surpassing her felt bittersweet. Receiving praise from my role model means the most.” Choi also revealed that the American snowboarding icon accompanied her to the emergency room and helped interpret when she was injured during training in New Zealand.
Asked about Korea’s strong showing in snowboarding at these Games — with medals across multiple events — Choi noted the athletes’ determination despite limited domestic infrastructure. “Interest in snow sports isn’t very high in Korea, so the athletes work even harder. There’s only one halfpipe course in the country, and it’s not perfect. Japan has air-mat facilities for summer training. I hope Korea can have that kind of environment, too.”
Choi added that sleep research support from Samsung Electronics and the Korea Institute of Sport Science helped her preparation. “I’m someone who falls asleep as soon as my head hits the pillow. I slept well even the night before the final.”
Returning to Korea on Sunday, Choi said she looks forward to simple pleasures: “I want to eat Dubai chewy cookies and mala soup with my friends. We’re planning a pajama party. I also love Korean food like soybean paste stew and kimchi stew. My grandmother immediately asked if my knees were okay — I want to eat the meal she makes.”
Asked to describe the Olympics simply, Choi replied, “A dream.”
Now an Olympic gold medalist, she said her ambitions have grown clearer. “Before the Olympics, my career path wasn’t clearly defined. Now Olympic gold is my first milestone. I want to surpass my own limits and become an even better snowboarder than I am now.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
