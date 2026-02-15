Korea nabs fifth medal in Milan with short track silver, curling winning streak snapped

Team Korea claimed a fifth medal at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Saturday with success in short track speed skating as Hwang Dae-heon took silver in the men's 1,500 meters.Hwang finished in second place behind Jens van 't Wout of the Netherlands at the Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan for his fourth career medal and his second straight in the 1,500 meters, following his gold at Beijing 2022.Korea now has one gold medal, two silver medals and two bronze medals so far in northern Italy.The final of the 13-and-a-half-lap race featured nine skaters, and the messy battle saw multiple athletes wipe out. Hwang stayed above the fray and became the first Korean male short tracker to win a medal at three consecutive Winter Games.Earlier in the day, the women's 3,000-meter relay team booked a ticket to the final set for Wednesday.In the women's curling tournament, Korea lost to Denmark 6-3 as its two-match winning streak came to an end at the Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.Skip Gim Eun-ji's team is now 2-2 in the round robin with five matches to go. The top four teams at the end of the current phase will qualify for the semifinals, and the team now finds itself in sixth place.In speed skating, Kim Jun-ho finished 12th in the men's 500 meters in his final Olympics with a time of 34.68 seconds, and compatriot Koo Kyung-min ended up in 15th place in 34.80 seconds.Yonhap