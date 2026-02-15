Korean short track trio tops heats in women's 1,000-meter to make quarterfinals
MILAN — Korea’s Choi Min-jeong, Kim Gil-li and Noh Do-hee all advanced to the quarterfinals of the women’s 1,000 meters at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.
Choi posted the fastest overall time in the preliminaries at the Milan Ice Skating Arena on Saturday, winning Heat 5 with 1:26.925 to secure her place in the next round. Kim and Noh also moved on, completing a clean sweep for the Korean trio.
Choi is one of Korea’s most accomplished short track skaters, having won back-to-back Olympic gold medals in the 1,500-meter at PyeongChang 2018 and Beijing 2022. Her best Olympic result in the 1,000-meter is a silver medal in Beijing, and she is aiming for her first gold in the distance at these Games.
Starting third in her heat, Choi quickly moved up without expending much energy as she overtook on the inside to take second place before surging into the lead with another decisive inside pass. In the closing laps, her experience was evident as she smartly defended both the inside and outside lanes to maintain control of the race and cross the line first.
Kim, skating in the final Heat 8, followed a similar strategy. Running in second early on, she executed a clean inside move to take the lead and never relinquished it, finishing first with 1:29.656. Noh had earlier placed second in Heat 2 with a time of 1:30.097 to advance.
The 1,000-meter quarterfinals, semifinals and final are scheduled for Monday.
