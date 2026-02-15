Korea's 2-win streak in curling ends with 6-3 loss to Denmark

Korea lost to Denmark 6-3 in the women's curling tournament at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Saturday, as its winning streak was snapped at two.Skip Gim Eun-ji's Korea never led against Madeleine Dupont's Denmark at the Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.Korea's record dropped to 2-2. After starting the competition with a loss to the United States, Korea defeated Italy and Britain before Saturday's loss.In the nine-match round-robin stage, Korea will next play Japan on Sunday.Korea will try to win its second Olympic curling medal after taking silver in the women's event in 2018.Korea and Denmark were knotted at 2-2 through five ends, before Denmark scored a point each in the next two ends to go up 4-2. Korea responded with a point in the eighth end, but then Dupont executed a brilliant hit-and-roll shot for another point in the ninth end for a 5-3 lead.An unsuccessful takeout attempt by Gim in the 10th end allowed Denmark to score the final point of the match.Yonhap