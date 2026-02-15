 Lee sends congratulations to short tracker Hwang Dae-heon on silver medal win
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Olympic Sports

print dictionary print

Lee sends congratulations to short tracker Hwang Dae-heon on silver medal win

Published: 15 Feb. 2026, 15:19
President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a meeting with senior aides at the Blue House in Seoul on Feb. 12. [YONHAP]

President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a meeting with senior aides at the Blue House in Seoul on Feb. 12. [YONHAP]

 
President Lee Jae Myung on Sunday congratulated short track speed skater Hwang Dae-heon on his silver medal win at the men's 1,500 meters at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.
 
"I give a big round of applause to Hwang Dae-heon, who has captured a priceless silver medal," Lee wrote on Facebook after Hwang clinched the medal — his second consecutive medal in that distance — on Saturday.
 

Related Article

Lee touted Hwang for proving his world-class talent, noting how he won the silver following a gold at the Beijing Winter Olympics.
 
"Hwang managed to keep his pace and stayed calm until the end in a competitive race," the president said, adding that he will root for Hwang so that the athlete can continue to reap good results going forward.
 
Lee also mentioned two other Korean speed skaters, Shin Dong-min and Rim Jong-un, sending a message of encouragement to them.
 
Hwang finished in second place behind Jens van 't Wout of the Netherlands in a chaotic, nine-skater final at the Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan, four years after winning the gold medal in Beijing. Roberts Kruzbergs of Latvia took the bronze.
 
This was Korea's second short track medal here and its fifth medal overall. The country leads the all-time short track medal race with 26 gold medals and 55 medals overall.

Yonhap
tags Milan-Cortina 2026 2026 Olympics Olympic Games Olympics Lee Jae Myung short track speed skating silver medal

More in Olympic Sports

Lee sends congratulations to short tracker Hwang Dae-heon on silver medal win

Choi Ga-on says gold 'dream' sweetened by message from Kim Yuna, praise from Chloe Kim

Korean short track trio tops heats in women's 1,000-meter to make quarterfinals

Short tracker Kim Gil-li tripped up again after topping 1,000-meter preliminary

Short tracker Rim Jong-un crashes out of 1,500-meter quarterfinals in race 'full of regret'

Related Stories

Korean short track trio tops heats in women's 1,000-meter to make quarterfinals

Hopes high for Team Korea as short track event approaches

Short tracker Rim Jong-un takes bronze in men's 1,000 meters

Korea's short track coach approached mixed relay officials with cash after the team crashed out. It wasn't a bribe.

Medal hope dashed in short track; figure skater in 6th place after men's short program
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)