Shine Muscat grapes go from premium to clearance as oversupply, quality control woes take toll
Published: 16 Feb. 2026, 10:00
Shine Muscat, once Korea’s must-have holiday grape, has fallen from its pedestal.
Prices for the once-premium fruit have plunged ahead of the Lunar New Year, squeezing farmers in North Gyeongsang, where the variety became a high-income staple.
A 2-kilogram (4.4-pound) box of top-grade Shine Muscat sold for an average of 4,200 won ($3) on Feb. 11 at the Andong Agricultural and Marine Products Wholesale Market. The highest price was 5,000 won; the lowest was 3,300 won.
A week earlier, the average price stood at 4,500 won. On Jan. 10, it was 5,628 won. The slide has accelerated as the holiday approaches.
The drop is stark compared to previous years. On Feb. 10, 2022, the average auction price for a 2-kilogram box of top-grade Shine Muscat was 29,100 won. On Feb. 8, 2021, the average price was 23,300 won. Compared to those years, the auction price has fallen by more than 80 percent.
Oversupply leads to quality decline
Oversupply is seen as the main reason Shine Muscat has rapidly lost price competitiveness and consumer preference during the holiday season.
Once hailed as a high-income crop, the number of farmers who jumped into Shine Muscat cultivation surged, now accounting for about 60 percent of total grape cultivation area in North Gyeongsang, which equals 4,829 hectares (11,930 acres).
The grape was popular because it was sweeter than conventional varieties such as Campbell Early. Consumers also liked that it could be eaten without peeling or removing seeds.
However, as more farmers sought high profits, some began shipping the fruit earlier than the normal harvest period. In some cases, grapes were sold before reaching full sweetness. Consumer disappointment accumulated, and demand weakened.
“Over the past decade, many farmers rushed into growing Shine Muscat after hearing it was profitable,” said Kim In-seok, a Shine Muscat farmer in Gimcheon. “In recent years, some harvested and sold grapes before they were fully sweet in order to ship earlier than others. As disappointment built up, consumers may have turned away from Shine Muscat.”
Regarding such problems, the North Gyeongsang Agricultural Research and Extension Services urged producers to meet quality standards. The organization asked farmers to ship grapes with a sugar content of at least 18 Brix so that properly ripened fruit reaches the market.
Officials believe that shipping immature or low-quality grapes during high-price periods has led to fewer repeat purchases and falling prices.
Calls for quality control through local certification
Some argue that the grape market should be diversified and that quality control of Shine Muscat should be strengthened at the provincial level.
North Gyeongsang provincial council member Nam Young-sook called for urgent and practical measures at the provincial level during a five-minute free speech at the 360th extraordinary session of the North Gyeongsang Provincial Council on Jan. 28.
“Farmers who could not even recover production costs are cutting down carefully cultivated trees with chain saws in despair,” Nam said. “We must introduce a provincial certification system alongside strict quality control.”
“Products that do not meet sugar content standards or exceed weight limits should have their shipments restricted,” Nam argued. “Only high-quality products that pass the standards should receive the governor’s certification mark to restore consumer trust.”
“We need to diversify export markets and support the development of processed products,” Nam further said. “We must improve the export structure that is heavily focused on Southeast Asia and strengthen support for processing facilities and research and development to absorb oversupply.”
Nam also called for providing substantial support for facility and seedling costs to farmers who switch to new varieties of grapes, such as the Red Claret and Glorista, to address concentration on a single variety of fruit.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JUNG-SEOK [[email protected]]
