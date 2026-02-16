 Ramyeon, bibimbap, branded meals lead the way as low-cost carriers find new ways to compete
Published: 16 Feb. 2026, 12:00

Published: 16 Feb. 2026, 12:00
A T’way Air flight [YONHAP]

 
Korea’s low-cost carriers are turning to ramyeon, bibimbap and branded meals to stand out, as fare gaps narrow and price competition loses its edge. 
 
On popular routes to Southeast Asia and Japan, ticket prices among budget carriers now differ by only a few tens of thousands of won when departure times and baggage allowances are similar, according to industry officials. Higher fuel costs and a weaker won have pushed overall fares up, leaving little room to compete.
 

Airlines are responding by shifting their focus to in-flight services — especially food. 
 
New entrant Parata Air has made in-flight ramyeon and ready-to-eat meals a selling point for short-haul travelers. It offers a range of branded instant noodles and meal options, a contrast to Korean Air and Asiana Airlines, which have scaled back ramyeon service.
 
A ramyeon option available on Parata Air flights [PARATA AIR]

 
“Ramyeon does not carry a heavy cost burden, but customers feel satisfied,” an airline industry source said. “When you factor in the spread through social media, it becomes an efficient promotional product.”
 
Carriers expanding into long-haul markets are investing more heavily in meal quality. 
 
T’way Air has partnered with CJ CheilJedang’s Korean food brand Bibigo, featuring signature dishes such as premixed bibimbap and pork chop steak. The premixed bibimbap is easy to eat and requires little preparation during the flight.
 
The airline serves the meals on its long-haul routes to Paris, Rome, Barcelona, Frankfurt and Sydney. 
 
On European routes, all passengers receive two complimentary meals chosen from four options. 
 
On the Sydney route, Business Saver — a discounted business-class fare category — passengers receive two complimentary meals, while economy passengers receive one. 
 
T’way Air also plans to relaunch its sausage and egg brunch and beef mushroom porridge with revised portions and ingredients in April. 
 
T’way Air cabin crew members introduce new in-flight meals ? ready-mixed bibimbap and pork steak ? which have been available on the airline’s long-haul routes since this month. [T'WAY AIR]

 
Jeju Air has also expanded partnerships with restaurant brands. 
 
The airline has introduced braised short ribs and grilled beef patties developed with a Korean restaurant chain. 
 
It also offers regionally themed options such as “Jeju Field Meal with Vegetables” (translated), which features local ingredients from Jeju Island. The airline continues to introduce limited-edition in-flight merchandise and snack items to strengthen brand identity.
 
Since low-cost carriers face structural limits on profitability from ticket sales alone, many now rely on services such as in-flight meals, snacks and merchandise to supplement revenue while shaping brand character. 
 
Passengers check in at the Asiana Airlines counter in Terminal 2 at Incheon International Airport on Jan. 14. [KIM KYOUNG-ROK]

 
Industry observers estimate that ancillary revenue accounts for close to a double-digit percentage of total sales at some carriers. With limited room to raise ticket prices, in-flight sales and optional services increasingly determine profits.
 
While expanding seat pitch or installing in-flight entertainment systems requires large-scale investment, food and snack offerings allow airlines to improve customer satisfaction at relatively low cost. For carriers entering long-haul markets, meal quality directly influences brand perception.
 
“When price competition intensifies, companies need to find differentiating factors,” said Lee Jong-woo, a professor of business administration at Ajou University. “For low-cost carriers, structural changes such as widening seat pitch or replacing aircraft carry significant cost burdens, but in-flight meals and snacks allow them to alter the customer experience with relatively small investments. In the end, small experiential differences that consumers remember are likely to shape brand loyalty.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PARK YOUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
