 SK Telecom gets over 340,000 users in January amid KT fee waiver: Data
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 16 Feb. 2026, 10:16
A view of an SK Telecom retail store in Jongno District, central Seoul, is seen in this undated file photo. [NEWS1]

SK Telecom, Korea's largest mobile carrier, gained more than 340,000 customers through mobile number portability (MNP) last month, as KT waived early termination fees following a major data breach, industry data showed on Monday.
 
A total of 342,000 users switched to SK Telecom via MNP in January, up 184.7 percent, or about 222,000 users, from the previous month, according to data compiled by the Korean Telecommunications Operators Association.
 

MNP refers to a system that allows mobile phone subscribers to keep their existing phone numbers when changing operators.
 
Of the total inflow, 221,000 users moved from KT, compared to 45,000 a month earlier, and 73,000 users switched from LG U+.
 
LG U+, the country's No. 3 mobile operator, attracted 183,000 users from rival companies last month, including 80,000 users from KT, up 102.3 percent on month.
 
Meanwhile, KT saw its MNP inflow rise 53.2 percent on month to 121,000 users in January.
 
KT implemented a program to waive cancellation fees for customers seeking to terminate their contracts before the end of their terms for two weeks starting Dec. 31, 2025.
 
The move was part of the company's compensation package following a major data breach reported last September that resulted in a series of unauthorized micropayments.

SK Telecom gets over 340,000 users in January amid KT fee waiver: Data

