직매립 금지 이후 드러난 서울의 쓰레기 위기
Published: 16 Feb. 2026, 07:00
CHO JUNG-WOO

2월 4일 서울 마포자원회수시설의 내 벙커에서 크레인이 쓰레기 더미를 집어 올리고 있다. [박상문 기자]
Inside Seoul’s trash troubles following landfill ban
직매립 금지 이후 드러난 서울의 쓰레기 위기
Korea JoongAng Daily 1면 기사
Monday, Feb. 9, 2026
A massive steel claw descends into a dim bunker piled high with garbage, sinking into layers of discarded waste before tightly gripping a tangled heap of trash. The claw then rises slowly, its metal jaws clenched around bulging garbage bags, hovering in the air near one of three towering incinerators. The furnace openings remain open and dark, their entrances rimmed with stray debris left from earlier operations.
discard: 버리다, 폐기하다
heap: 더미, 무더기
rim: 가장자리
debris: 잔해, 쓰레기
거대한 철제 집게가 어두운 벙커 안에 산처럼 쌓인 쓰레기 더미 위로 내려간다. 집게는 층층이 버려진 폐기물 사이를 파고들어 뒤엉킨 쓰레기 더미를 움켜쥔다. 불룩한 쓰레기봉투를 잡은 집게는 천천히 올라가 세 개의 거대한 소각로 중 하나 앞 공중에 멈춰 선다. 앞선 작업에서 남은 잔해들은 어두운 소각로 투입구 가장자리에 어지럽게 흩어져 있다.
The entire scene unfolds behind a wide pane of reinforced glass, where an official stands at a control panel, carefully controlling a joystick to guide the claw’s movements, almost like an oversize arcade machine. Most of the waste is sealed in pay-as-you-throw bags, their designs varying by district.
control panel: 제어판
joystick: 조이스틱, 조종간
pay-as-you-throw: 종량제
이 모든 장면은 넓은 강화유리 너머에서 펼쳐진다. 한 관계자가 제어 패널 앞에서 조이스틱을 정교하게 움직이며 집게의 동선을 제어하는 모습은 마치 대형 아케이드 게임기를 다루는 듯하다. 쓰레기의 대부분은 종량제 봉투에 담겨 있으며, 봉투 디자인은 자치구마다 제각각이다.
On Wednesday morning, the cycle unfolded as it does nearly every day at the Mapo Resource Recovery Plant in western Seoul. That routine now lies at the center of mounting concern over how Seoul manages its trash under new rules on the management of household waste, which came into effect this year.
unfold: 펴다, 펼쳐지다
mounting: 증가하는
household waste: 생활폐기물
수요일(2월 4일) 오전, 서울 서부 마포자원회수시설에서는 거의 매일 반복되는 같은 작업이 여느 때처럼 이어졌다. 그러나 올해부터 시행된 새로운 생활폐기물 관리 규정에 따라 상황은 달라졌다. 이러한 일상적 풍경은 이제 서울의 쓰레기 처리 방식을 둘러싼 우려의 중심에 서 있다.
In January, the central government banned the direct landfilling of household waste across the greater Seoul area, including Gyeonggi and Incheon, cutting off a longstanding outlet for garbage that was buried without pretreatment.
landfilling: 매립
outlet: 발산 (배출) 수단
pretreatment: 사전 처리, 예비 조치
지난달 중앙 정부는 경기와 인천을 포함한 수도권 전역에서 생활폐기물의 직매립을 금지했다. 이에 따라 사전 처리 없이 쓰레기를 묻는 오랜 처리 방식이 차단됐다.
Seoul’s response and its limits
Since the landfill ban took effect, Seoul has moved to rely more heavily on incineration, framing expanded and modernized facilities as central to managing household waste in the years ahead. The Mapo Resource Recovery Plant is one of four public incinerators operated by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, processing household waste from five districts in central and western Seoul.
incineration: 소각
process: 가공하다, 처리하다
서울시의 대응과 그 한계
직매립 금지 조치가 시행된 이후 서울시는 생활 폐기물 처리를 위해 소각 의존도를 한층 높이는 방향으로 정책을 전환했다. 향후 수년간 폐기물 관리를 책임질 핵심 수단으로 소각시설 확충과 현대화를 내세우고 있다. 마포자원회수시설은 서울시가 운영하는 4개 공공 소각장 중 하나로, 서울 중·서부 5개 자치구에서 나오는 폐기물을 처리하고 있다.
From midnight to 8 a.m., Monday through Saturday, garbage trucks cycle through the facility, unloading trash that the city increasingly plans to manage through a mix of reduction, recycling and incineration. That shift underpins Seoul’s longstanding plan to expand capacity at Mapo. In 2022, the city proposed building a new incineration facility next to the existing plant, capable of processing up to 1,000 tons of waste a day, in anticipation of the ban on direct landfilling.
unload: (짐을) 내리다, 하역하다
longstanding: 오래 계속되는
in anticipation of: ~을/를 예상하고, ~에 대비해
월요일부터 토요일까지 자정부터 오전 8시 사이, 쓰레기 수거 차량들이 시설을 오가며 폐기물을 하역한다. 서울시는 감량·재활용·소각을 병행하는 방식으로 이를 처리하겠다는 방침이다. 이 같은 정책 전환은 마포의 처리 용량을 확대하려는 서울시의 기존 계획과도 맞닿아 있다. 2022년 서울시는 직매립 금지에 대비해 하루 최대 폐기물 1000t을 처리할 수 있는 신규 소각시설을 기존 마포자원회수시설 인근에 건립하겠다는 계획을 제시했다.
The project, however, has been stalled for years amid fierce opposition from Mapo residents and district officials. The ban is set to expand nationwide in 2030. The Mapo facility was designed to process up to 750 tons of household waste a day and currently handles about 600 tons. On Wednesday, it received 517 tons, according to a source at the plant.
stall: 멎다, 시동이 꺼지다
be designed to: ~하도록 제작되다
그러나 이 사업은 마포구 주민과 구청의 거센 반대에 부딪혀 수년째 답보 상태에 머물러 있다. 직매립 금지 조치는 2030년부터 전국으로 확대될 예정이다. 마포자원회수시설은 하루 최대 생활폐기물 750t을 처리하도록 설계됐으며, 현재는 약 600t을 소각하고 있다. 시설 관계자에 따르면 수요일 하루 반입량은 517t이었다.
Alongside expansion plans, the city has turned to demand reduction. Seoul recently launched a campaign it dubbed a waste “diet,” urging residents to cut back on household waste or trash collected in government-mandated pay-as-you-throw bags. City officials say Seoul residents dispose of an average of about 48 pay-as-you-throw bags a year, arguing that even modest reductions, if spread across the population, could meaningfully ease pressure on the system.
dub: 별명을 붙이다
cut back: 축소하다, 삭감하다
modest: (크기, 가격, 중요성 등이) 그다지 대단하지는 않은, 보통의
소각시설 확충 계획과 함께 서울시는 수요 축소에도 나서고 있다. 최근 시는 쓰레기 감량을 목표로 ‘쓰레기 다이어트’ 캠페인을 시작, 종량제 봉투에 담겨 배출되는 가정 쓰레기를 줄여 달라고 호소하고 있다. 서울시 관계자에 따르면 서울 시민 1인당 연간 종량제 봉투 배출량은 평균 약 48장이다. 이 수치가 소폭이라도 줄어들고 시 인구 전체로 확산될 경우 처리 시스템에 가해지는 부담을 상당 부분 완화할 수 있다고 시는 보고 있다.
WRITTEN AND TRANSLATED BY CHO JUNG-WOO
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
