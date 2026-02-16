 Boy band Ateez's new album claims No. 3 on Billboard 200
Boy band Ateez's new album claims No. 3 on Billboard 200

Published: 16 Feb. 2026, 11:43
Boy band Ateez poses at a press conference for the release of their 13th mini album "Golden Hour: Part.4" in Seoul on Feb. 5. [YONHAP]

Boy band Ateez's latest album, “Golden Hour: Part.4," has debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 main albums chart.
 
The band's 13th EP amassed 200,000 album-equivalent units, including 195,000 album sales, in the United States during the charting period, Billboard said on Sunday.
 

It marked the octet's eighth entry into the chart's top 10.
 
The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States by measuring equivalent album units, which comprise conventional album sales, streaming and digital sales.
 
The album, released on Feb. 6, is the fourth installment in the band's “Golden Hour” album series, which captures its most radiant moments of youth, according to the group's agency, KQ Entertainment.
 
The EP features five songs, including the title track “Adrenaline,” for which members Hongjoong and Mingi participated in penning the lyrics, “Ghost,” “NASA,” “On the Road” and “Choose.”
 

