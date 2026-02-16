 North Korea opens street for families of soldiers killed in Russia-Ukraine war
North Korea opens street for families of soldiers killed in Russia-Ukraine war

Published: 16 Feb. 2026, 10:39
High-rise apartment buildings are seen on Mirae Scientists Street in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this undated file photo. [JOONGANG ILBO]

North Korea has built new homes in Pyongyang for bereaved family members of North Korean soldiers who died during the Russia-Ukraine war, its state media said on Monday.
 
The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended the opening ceremony of Saeppyol Street on Sunday, accompanied by his daughter Ju-ae and other officials.
 

Related Article

 
In his speech at the ceremony, Kim said the new street “has been built thanks to the ardent desire of the motherland, which wishes that the precious lives of its excellent sons, who defended the most sacred things by sacrificing their most valuable things, will live forever.”
 
Describing the street as “a source of honor [...] and a pride of Pyongyang and [the] state,” he said it is for “the bereaved family members of the fallen soldiers and other combatants, as well as the combatants of the regiment of the engineers, who have been dispatched to the overseas military operations.”
 
“The Party and the government will take all necessary steps to ensure that these families lead a proud and worthwhile life while enjoying preferential treatment by the state and the loving care of the whole society,” he added, according to the KCNA.
 
After delivering the address and cutting the ribbon to mark the completion of the street, he visited the homes of some families to offer comfort.
 
In August last year, Kim revealed plans to build the town, stressing commemorative services for its deployed soldiers, in an effort to legitimize North Korea's participation in Moscow's war against Ukraine and bolster domestic support.
 
The report did not reveal how many homes were built for the families.

Yonhap
North Korea opens street for families of soldiers killed in Russia-Ukraine war

